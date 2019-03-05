10 Girl Power Gifts to Give Your BFF for International Women's Day

We've got your mom, sister, bestie, and coworkers covered.

By Susan Brickell
March 05, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ladies, listen up. Mark your calendars, because International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th and you'll want to text, call, send a card, clink wine glasses with, or even surprise your bestie with a little something special.

Whether your BFF is an on-the-go mom or a total boss babe in the office, this is a day to celebrate the achievements of your favorite movers and shakers and let the amazing women in your life know just how much they mean to you.

While no gift can express how important your friendship is, it can brighten their day or simply make them crack up in the office when unwrapping a bottle of fur oil for down there or Notorious R.B.G. lipstick (in honor of Justice Ginsburg).

We've rounded up the cutest girl power gifts for International Women's Day, from athleisure to jewelry to home decor. The best news? Some items donate a portion of their profits to women’s charities, organizations, and nonprofits.

1
T-Shirt Paradise Rose Girl Power Sweatshirt

amazon.com

Your bestie can pair this adorable "Girl Power" hoodie with cropped jeans, a midi skirt, or pajama pants for weekend lounging. Plus, you can get it in two days from Amazon with free Prime shipping.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW
2
Jen Gotch x Iconery Resilience Necklace

bando.com

Remind your BFF just how strong she is with this dainty (yet badass) necklace. Bonus: 100% of the proceeds benefit Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

available at bando.com $48
SHOP NOW

3
Zach and Zeb Wahls "Woman Card" Playing Deck

uncommongoods.com

Play "the woman card" literally with this fun deck, which boasts original illustrations of trailblazing American women like Hilary Clinton, Rosa Parks, and Gertrude Stein. Your gal pals will love busting these out with a bottle of wine on ladies' night.

available at uncommongoods.com $20
SHOP NOW
4
Forever21 Feminist Crew Socks

forever21.com

How about a pair of statement-making ribbed tube socks for your favorite feminist? Don't mind if we do. To complete the look, check out Forever21's fierce International Women's Day collection, including this super cute "Woman" cropped sports bra and "Woman" Cropped Hoodie

available at forever21.com $4
SHOP NOW
5
Old Navy EveryWear Women's Day-Graphic Tee

oldnavy.gap.com

This limited-edition collection tee is as comfortable as it is inspiring. Available for women and mini-me styles, choose from other designs like "Hero" and "I'm With Mama." Also great? Old Navy is honoring the women who create its garments with a donation of $25,000 to the humanitarian adi organization CARE, and we're totally here for it.

available at oldnavy.gap.com $15
SHOP NOW
6
Madewell x Girls Inc. Friendship Bracelet Set

madewell.com

One for you and one for your bestie, these matching adjustable "pinky swear" bracelets are the perfect gift. Plus, 50% of the proceeds support Girls Inc. and its mission of empowering young women through advocacy and education.

available at madewell.com $24
SHOP NOW
7
Ovary Squad Embroidery Hoop

etsy.com

The crafty gals in your squad will love this embroidered hoop. A total conversation starter, it fits seamlessly into a gallery wall and looks just as nice propped up by itself as desk candy.

available at etsy.com $39
SHOP NOW
8
Trendy Apparel Shop Feminist Embroidered Winter Cuff Long Beanie

amazon.com

With two more months of winter ahead, your BFF will certainly appreciate this cozy beanie. Snap it up in gray, black, royal blue, navy, or red.

available at amazon.com $13
SHOP NOW
9
Aahs Girl Boss Desk Sign

amazon.com

Tell your coworkers what you really think of them with this empowering "Girl Boss" office desk plate. Order now and you can get this affordable pick from Amazon just in time for Friday!

available at amazon.com $13
SHOP NOW
10
Smash The Patriarchy Travel Mug

amazon.com

Your bestie is bound to get all the compliments with this travel mug, whether she's sipping coffee in a meeting or rosé on the beach; it keeps hot liquids piping hot and cold bevvies chilled. 

available at amazon.com $15
SHOP NOW

