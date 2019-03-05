10 Girl Power Gifts to Give Your BFF for International Women's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ladies, listen up. Mark your calendars, because International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th and you'll want to text, call, send a card, clink wine glasses with, or even surprise your bestie with a little something special.

Whether your BFF is an on-the-go mom or a total boss babe in the office, this is a day to celebrate the achievements of your favorite movers and shakers and let the amazing women in your life know just how much they mean to you.

While no gift can express how important your friendship is, it can brighten their day or simply make them crack up in the office when unwrapping a bottle of fur oil for down there or Notorious R.B.G. lipstick (in honor of Justice Ginsburg).

We've rounded up the cutest girl power gifts for International Women's Day, from athleisure to jewelry to home decor. The best news? Some items donate a portion of their profits to women’s charities, organizations, and nonprofits.

