10 Girl Power Gifts to Give Your BFF for International Women's Day

We've got your mom, sister, bestie, and coworkers covered.
Ladies, listen up. Mark your calendars, because International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th and you'll want to text, call, send a card, clink wine glasses with, or even surprise your bestie with a little something special.
Whether your BFF is an on-the-go mom or a total boss babe in the office, this is a day to celebrate the achievements of your favorite movers and shakers and let the amazing women in your life know just how much they mean to you.
While no gift can express how important your friendship is, it can brighten their day or simply make them crack up in the office when unwrapping a bottle of fur oil for down there or Notorious R.B.G. lipstick (in honor of Justice Ginsburg).
We've rounded up the cutest girl power gifts for International Women's Day, from athleisure to jewelry to home decor. The best news? Some items donate a portion of their profits to women’s charities, organizations, and nonprofits.
1
T-Shirt Paradise Rose Girl Power Sweatshirt
Your bestie can pair this adorable "Girl Power" hoodie with cropped jeans, a midi skirt, or pajama pants for weekend lounging. Plus, you can get it in two days from Amazon with free Prime shipping.
2
Jen Gotch x Iconery Resilience Necklace
Remind your BFF just how strong she is with this dainty (yet badass) necklace. Bonus: 100% of the proceeds benefit Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.
3
Zach and Zeb Wahls "Woman Card" Playing Deck
Play "the woman card" literally with this fun deck, which boasts original illustrations of trailblazing American women like Hilary Clinton, Rosa Parks, and Gertrude Stein. Your gal pals will love busting these out with a bottle of wine on ladies' night.
4
Forever21 Feminist Crew Socks
How about a pair of statement-making ribbed tube socks for your favorite feminist? Don't mind if we do. To complete the look, check out Forever21's fierce International Women's Day collection, including this super cute "Woman" cropped sports bra and "Woman" Cropped Hoodie.
5
Old Navy EveryWear Women's Day-Graphic Tee
This limited-edition collection tee is as comfortable as it is inspiring. Available for women and mini-me styles, choose from other designs like "Hero" and "I'm With Mama." Also great? Old Navy is honoring the women who create its garments with a donation of $25,000 to the humanitarian adi organization CARE, and we're totally here for it.
6
Madewell x Girls Inc. Friendship Bracelet Set
One for you and one for your bestie, these matching adjustable "pinky swear" bracelets are the perfect gift. Plus, 50% of the proceeds support Girls Inc. and its mission of empowering young women through advocacy and education.
7
Ovary Squad Embroidery Hoop
8
Trendy Apparel Shop Feminist Embroidered Winter Cuff Long Beanie
With two more months of winter ahead, your BFF will certainly appreciate this cozy beanie. Snap it up in gray, black, royal blue, navy, or red.
9
Aahs Girl Boss Desk Sign
Tell your coworkers what you really think of them with this empowering "Girl Boss" office desk plate. Order now and you can get this affordable pick from Amazon just in time for Friday!
10
Smash The Patriarchy Travel Mug
Your bestie is bound to get all the compliments with this travel mug, whether she's sipping coffee in a meeting or rosé on the beach; it keeps hot liquids piping hot and cold bevvies chilled.