11 Gorgeous Flats You Can Wear to Holiday Parties

Because you deserve to get through holiday party season with happy feet. 

December 07, 2016

The month of December is one holiday party after another—and if you wear heels to all of them, your poor body is going to take a serious beating. Cramming your feet into high heels can lead to a host of foot problems, including bunions, plantar fasciitis, and neuroma (a tingling, burning, or numbness in the foot). Plus, sky-high heels can throw your alignment out of whack; placing all your weight onto the balls of your feet can cause your pelvis to tilt forward and arch your back, putting pressure on your hips, lumbar spine, and knees. 

So why not swap out your stilettos for a pair of flats instead? These sparkly, shiny flats prove that heels are no longer a must-do for more formal cocktail parties. In fact, if you wear one of these pairs to a holiday soirée, we bet at least one woman teetering around with pinched toes will ask you where you got them. 

1
Sole Society Cammila

solesociety.com

These slip-ons are sophisticated, versatile, and ultra-comfortable.

available at solesociety.com $70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
MICHAEL Michael Kors Michelle Flat

zappos.com

Crystal embellishments on the toe of these patent leather flats add holiday glitz to a basic black shoe. Plus, a padded insole provides comfort all night.

available at zappos.com $165
SHOP NOW

3
Nine West Anastagia

zappos.com

This gunmetal gray shoe would pair well with any color dress. The style can also be dressed down for the rest of the year—imagine how hot they'd look with ripped boyfriend jeans.

available at zappos.com $63
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Tory Burch Melody Flat

zappos.com

Polished leather upper cradles your foot in high-gloss style.

available at zappos.com $265
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Nina Klaire

zappos.com

Polished leather upper cradles your foot in high-gloss style.

available at zappos.com $79
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Lauren Lorraine Bari

zappos.com

A rounded toe and sparkling crystal details make this sweet flat perfect for all your holiday shindigs. 

available at zappos.com $79
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Nine West Aeron 3

zappos.com

These glittery gold flats are sure to turn heads! The gold-and-crystal ball embellishments are so perfect for the holiday season.

available at zappos.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Kate Spade New York Emma Too

zappos.com

Rose gold is the season's hottest trend. Slip on these sequined shoes and dance the night away.

available at zappos.com $178
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Ted Baker Cencae

zappos.com

These chic black flats feature a sparkling gold ankle strap that adds stability (not to mention style). Versatile enough to go from day to evening.

available at zappos.com $160
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Blue by Betsey Johnson Lia

zappos.com

A rounded toe and pretty bow give this flat a sweet silhouette.

available at zappos.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Valentino Rockstud Ballerina Flat

nordstrom.com

Even high-fashion houses like Valentino know that flats are a do. This studded, Italian-made pair definitely makes a statement.

available at nordstrom.com $745
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up