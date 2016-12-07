11 Gorgeous Flats You Can Wear to Holiday Parties

Because you deserve to get through holiday party season with happy feet.
The month of December is one holiday party after another—and if you wear heels to all of them, your poor body is going to take a serious beating. Cramming your feet into high heels can lead to a host of foot problems, including bunions, plantar fasciitis, and neuroma (a tingling, burning, or numbness in the foot). Plus, sky-high heels can throw your alignment out of whack; placing all your weight onto the balls of your feet can cause your pelvis to tilt forward and arch your back, putting pressure on your hips, lumbar spine, and knees.
So why not swap out your stilettos for a pair of flats instead? These sparkly, shiny flats prove that heels are no longer a must-do for more formal cocktail parties. In fact, if you wear one of these pairs to a holiday soirée, we bet at least one woman teetering around with pinched toes will ask you where you got them.
1
Sole Society Cammila
These slip-ons are sophisticated, versatile, and ultra-comfortable.
2
MICHAEL Michael Kors Michelle Flat
Crystal embellishments on the toe of these patent leather flats add holiday glitz to a basic black shoe. Plus, a padded insole provides comfort all night.
3
Nine West Anastagia
This gunmetal gray shoe would pair well with any color dress. The style can also be dressed down for the rest of the year—imagine how hot they'd look with ripped boyfriend jeans.
4
Tory Burch Melody Flat
Polished leather upper cradles your foot in high-gloss style.
5
Nina Klaire
Polished leather upper cradles your foot in high-gloss style.
6
Lauren Lorraine Bari
A rounded toe and sparkling crystal details make this sweet flat perfect for all your holiday shindigs.
7
Nine West Aeron 3
These glittery gold flats are sure to turn heads! The gold-and-crystal ball embellishments are so perfect for the holiday season.
8
Kate Spade New York Emma Too
Rose gold is the season's hottest trend. Slip on these sequined shoes and dance the night away.
9
Ted Baker Cencae
These chic black flats feature a sparkling gold ankle strap that adds stability (not to mention style). Versatile enough to go from day to evening.
10
Blue by Betsey Johnson Lia
A rounded toe and pretty bow give this flat a sweet silhouette.
11
Valentino Rockstud Ballerina Flat
Even high-fashion houses like Valentino know that flats are a do. This studded, Italian-made pair definitely makes a statement.