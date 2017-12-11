These High-Waisted Workout Leggings Flatter Any Shape—And Never, Ever Fall Down

We’ve all had that moment during a run or workout class—your leggings are just NOT fitting properly. Whether you have to pull them up after every burpee or readjust the rolling, pinching waistband constantly, you know how distracting it can be when your gear doesn’t let you do your thing. The solution? High-waisted leggings. They neutralize every legging issue you’ve ever had during a workout. The wide, smooth, high-rise waistband ends where your tummy is smallest, which nixes that cinched, muffin-top feeling and keeps them from rolling down. Plus, they make your legs look crazy-long and accentuate your waist, so they’re super flattering on basically any body shape. Here, our favorite high-waisted leggings—give ‘em a try!