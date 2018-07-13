Brace Yourself, Because High-Heeled Crocs Are Now A Thing

Drumroll, please: In the (unlikely?) case that you were pining for a pair of high-heeled Crocs, today is your lucky day. The widely critiqued shoe brand just tried becoming a bit more stylish by launching a high-heeled version of its basic flat slingbacks, and we have a lot of thoughts. Like, why? Well, the most obvious reason is that they satisfy a demand for a shoe that you can feel dressed up in yet still wear comfortably all day long.

Sliding on a pair of Crocs is definitely making a choice that, yes, the general public might fault you on. However, the design is reliable, easy to slip on, and comfortable, which has encouraged people to scoop up these waterproof shoes in every color, from mint to ballerina pink to camouflage. Believe it or not, the Crocs website states that over 300 million pairs have been purchased over the years.

Plus, the fashion industry has embraced these loud shoes as a trend. Even luxury brands have collaborated with the divisive brand to put their own spin on Crocs. Balenciaga added personalized touches like embellishments and a platform to the classic clog. Christopher Kane opted for a chic marble finish and gemstones in his Crocs collab that made them, if not exactly stunning, quite the fashion statement.

You can find the newest Cyprus V Heel Crocs pictured above on Amazon.com starting at $50 in black, off-white, and gray (with an ultraviolet sole for more personality).

Although high heels may be a pioneer moment for the brand, they have dipped their rubbery toes into more fashion-forward shoes before now. We discovered block heel and wedge styles that are totally cute–really! If comfort and style are both important to you, we recommend adding the below summer- and winter-inspired Crocs to your closet.