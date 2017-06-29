The $40 Backpack That Suki Waterhouse, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and Olivia Wilde Are Obsessed With

Traveling this summer? Consider swapping out your go-to tote bag for a backpack. With supportive, wide-set straps, backpacks help evenly distribute the weight you're carrying to prevent sore shoulders; and having both arms completely free makes navigating busy airports a breeze. Plus, they're less likely to cause hair breakage the way a tote bag strap can (yikes!).

Even better, backpacks are incredibly on-trend right now: Just take a style cue from supermodel Suki Waterhouse, who has recently been spotted carrying her Herschel Supply backpack around New York City. Waterhouse is a fan of the 'Daypack' style in Deep Lichen Green, which is available on herschel.com and zumiez.com.

Waterhouse isn't the only celeb who has discovered Herschel Supply bags. They have a long list of A-list fans, including Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Megan Fox, Kate Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Selma Blair. Below, check out a variety of styles that might be just what you need for your summer travel adventures.

Herschel Supply 'Packable Daypack'

If you're traveling and don't want a backpack to be your main carry-on, consider the 'Packable Daypack' ($40; zappos.com). It's made of superlight fabric and can be easily folded into its own pocket to take up less space in your suitcase.

Herschel Supply 'Settlement'

Brown leather accents and a lime green zipper add a pop of color to the goes-with-everything gray on the 'Settlement' backpack ($60; zappos.com).

Herschel Supply 'Settlement' in Peacock Floral

This style also comes in a fun floral hue ($60; bloomingdales.com) that's guaranteed to turn heads.

Herschel Supply 'Classic Multipurpose'

This might just be the perfect basic black backpack: the 'Classic Multipurpose' backpack ($40; amazon.com) boasts a front zipper pocket and plenty of storage space in a classic, sleek silhouette. And because it goes with everything, this backpack works equally well as a gym-to-work bag to carry around your workout essentials with ease.