Available in six sizes (small to 3X-large), this wireless bra has all the comfort of a bralette, but with the shaping you'd expect from a more traditional underwire option. It has soft foam cups and a flexible band that stays in place. Its straps are also adjustable, so they can be worn straight or criss-crossed. It's no wonder why over 11,000 shoppers have rated the bra five-stars, and some reviewers say that it's their "favorite everyday bra."