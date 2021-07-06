This Wire-Free Bra Is 'Top Tier' in Comfort, According to Shoppers—and It Costs Less Than $16
When you find a bra that's comfortable enough to wear around the house, doesn't lose shape after a few wears, and comes at a price under $20, you might be inclined to buy it in several different colors. At least, that's true for some of the Amazon shoppers who discovered Hanes's Oh So Light ComfortFlex Wire-Free Bra (from $13; amazon.com) and proceeded to buy several more.
Available in six sizes (small to 3X-large), this wireless bra has all the comfort of a bralette, but with the shaping you'd expect from a more traditional underwire option. It has soft foam cups and a flexible band that stays in place. Its straps are also adjustable, so they can be worn straight or criss-crossed. It's no wonder why over 11,000 shoppers have rated the bra five-stars, and some reviewers say that it's their "favorite everyday bra."
Finding a cooling bra for summer can be a particular challenge, but reviewers say that the Hanes ComfortFlex bra even holds up to the heat. "This bra is breathable, so even in the 90+ degree weather and humidity of Florida, I am not sweating," one said. "It is flattering and provides support. Best of all, it is comfortable."
Even skeptics are impressed by the budget-friendly bra. "As someone who worked at Victoria's Secret for seven years and considers themself a 'bra snob' as I'm VERY particular about comfort and where I buy my bras, this is top tier when you factor in comfort, price, shape and coverage," one reviewer said.
Customers who love the comfort of sports bras but wish they didn't often result in a flattening, "uniboob" look say that the Hanes bra is the ideal alternative. "This bra gives the right amount of support without a wire digging into your side-boob," one shopper wrote. "It's flattering on and isn't a total granny bra either."
Some shoppers say that the Hanes ComfortFlex bra runs slightly small and recommend sizing up (luckily, it's easy to return or exchange bras that don't fit). Just don't be surprised if you make a second—or third—purchase to get this wire-free bra in several different colors. When you find a good bra, it's wise to stock up.
