If you’ve been wearing the same sweatshirt for 3 days and haven’t washed your hair in 4, welcome to the work from home club. While only 5% of Americans worked from home in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, that number dramatically increased in the past week as Americans with job flexibility began working from home to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In addition to acquiring a few work from home essentials, a key part of adjusting to this new home-based routine is finding the perfect work from home uniform to take you from your bed to the couch and, well, back to bed. While you could opt for leggings or sweatpants, there’s one pair of pants that brings together the best of both worlds: Hanes’ joggers with pockets (from $16; amazon.com).

The lightweight style combines the unrestricted design of sweatpants with the barely-there feel of leggings to create the perfect lounge pants. Constructed to hug the body without clinging to it, the joggers surpass other pairs thanks to their super soft material: It’s a French terry and spandex blend that’s soft to the touch and stretches with your body.

Not only are they machine-washable—a must if you plan to wear them for more than 24 hours—but they also come in 4 perfect-for-spring colorways. Like all Hanes products, they have a completely tag-free waistband for maximum comfort. Plus, their pocketed design means you can leave your purse at home when taking a stroll around the neighborhood (as long as you stay 6 feet away from others).

To buy: Hanes Women’s Joggers, from $16; amazon.com

Though some reviewers said they run slightly large, you can either size down or use the drawstring waistband to adjust the fit to your body. Regardless, you’re bound to agree with other shoppers that declared these their “new favorite lounge pants.” While a few daring buyers also called them the perfect workout pants, their material and cut definitely make them better suited for a day in your home office or binge-watching Netflix.

Whether you’re wearing them as pajamas or planning to spend a day traveling (in a few months, of course), these cozy joggers are destined to become your new comfy uniform. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if you added a few pairs to your cart to stock up for spring, like other shoppers have done. And with select styles available for just $16, there’s never been a better time to overhaul your loungewear collection.

