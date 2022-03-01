Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels Like 'Wearing Nothing at All'
If you find yourself constantly looking forward to the moment you can rip your bra off after a long day, you're certainly not alone. Many bras are constricting, uncomfortable, and just plain unflattering—not to mention (at times) expensive. So when a bra comes along that is under $20 and so comfortable, it feels like "wearing nothing at all," you may be convinced to join the hordes of people who are buying multiple colors.
Hanes' Get Cozy ComfortFlex Wire-Free Bra has won over thousands of Amazon shoppers for its light support and soft, stretchy feel. The seamless bra is made of a nylon-spandex blend that's designed to keep you cool and dry while completing household tasks or low-impact workouts, and it comes in sizes small to 3XL (but reviewers say it can accommodate up to an H cup). Wide straps mean you don't have to worry about shoulder pain from digging, and the range of color options, including blue and pink, will still look cute peeking out from under a tank top or sweatshirt.
More than 12,900 shoppers have given the wireless bra a five-star rating on Amazon, with some saying the wire-free option is their "all-time favorite" bra purchase. Many love how full-coverage cups keep your chest secure without creating the appearance of the dreaded uni-boob, and others appreciate how the bra's four-way stretch offers the perfect amount of support for light workouts, like yoga or weight lifting.
Finding a bra that's comfortable enough to sleep in can be a difficult task, but one reviewer says the Hanes bra works so well, they've been a repeat buyer for the past three years. They praised the bra's full-coverage style and perfect level of support that's comfortable enough for "sleeping in, lounging around the house, or going for an easy walk."
Another customer only had one regret when it came to their purchase: That it took them so long to discover. "If you want a bra that's incredibly comfortable that you don't mind wearing (for hours and hours at a time)... this is it," the reviewer wrote. "I really wish I'd found these bras sooner. I hate that I was so uncomfortable for so long."
Even customers who often turn to pricier brands when purchasing bralettes say this bra is more comfortable than others in their closet at a fraction of the price: "This thing blows my [Victoria's Secret] bralettes away!" one wrote.
Ditch your uncomfortable bra once and for all by heading to Amazon now to get a Hanes Get Cozy Wire-Free Bra of your own for as little as $9.
- Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels Like 'Wearing Nothing at All'
- Vionic's Sale Is Still Going Strong After Cyber Week—and It Has So Many Comfy Shoes for 40% Off
- The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists
- The 15 Best Shoes for Anyone Who Is on Their Feet All Day