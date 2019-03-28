Hailey Bieber Just Wore the $80 Sneakers You Need for Summer

Is it just us, or are white sneakers here to stay? While many fitness trends come and go, white kicks have casually claimed the reigning position in our closets as a go-to neutral. They're officially a year-round shoe, helping to break the age-old fashion rule of no white before Memorial Day or after Labor Day—and we're not complaining.

Not only are white sneakers versatile enough to wear both with your coolest athleisure and most feminine dresses, but celebrities have also claimed them as their favorite footwear. The latest? Model Hailey Bieber.

Image zoom Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bieber was recently spotted more than once in the same pair of retro white sneakers, and we don't blame her, since they go with practically everything. The good news? Her white kicks are still in stock and under $100.

The Adidas Continental 80 Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com and urbanoutfitters.com) is an updated version of the classic '80s style with breathable perforations, minimalist contrast striping, and a monochrome white leather upper and bumper sole. Pair them with your favorite sundress for brunch, leggings to barre class, or a tee and cropped denim to the office. You'll nail sporty and chic.

Image zoom Nordstrom.com

To buy: Adidas Continental 80 Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com and urbanoutfitters.com)

With mostly five-star reviews on Nordstrom, shoppers are totally in sync with the model's footwear choice.

"Super comfy and goes with everything, you can dress them up or keep it casual," one reviewer says.

"This is the ultimate summer shoe! I wear them with shorts AND with cute summer dresses for a sporty work look," another writes.

"I initially ordered these because I love the look of them, then I wore them for 15 days straight on my Japan trip and didn't deal with any pain 'breaking them in,' I didn't get tired, and my feet didn't hurt," raves yet another.

Just note that many reviews say these sneakers run large, so you might want to size down.

Image zoom Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

To buy (from left): Adidas Women's Original Falcon Shoes ($100; adidas.com and asos.com); Adidas Women's Original Stan Smith Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com)

Interested in having a couple of back-up sneakers for summer? Bieber has also been spotted in the Adidas Women's Original Falcon Shoes ($100; adidas.com and asos.com), a chunky pair of dad sneakers that look great with jeans or leggings; and Adidas Women's Original Stan Smith Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com), a slimmed-down, iconic tennis shoe to wear with dresses.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the WomenIRL newsletter