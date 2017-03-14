The Best Green Workout Gear for St. Patrick's Day (and Beyond)

Leggings, sneakers, and more in spring's hottest color.

Christine Mattheis
March 14, 2017

When it comes to hot workout clothes, green is the new black. We're seeing shades of Shamrock, army, mint, jungle, moss, and more in spring activewear collections from Lululemon, Nike, Under Armour, and more. The bright, fresh color is perfect for spring—and with St. Paddy's Day later this week, what better time than now to go green? Here are 10 of our favorite pieces you can buy now. 

1
Nike Sportswear Rally Pant

nike.com

It's easy to see why these are the most popular sweatpants on Pinterest. The slim, modern fit hugs the body in all the right places, but is still roomy enough to be comfortable. (Check out more stylish sweatpants you can wear everywhere.) 

available at nike.com $60
2
Athleta Flow Tank

athleta.com

A built-in mesh bra and a strappy cage back are the standout features on this lightweight gym tank. 

available at athleta.com $69
3
Under Armour Storm Armour Fleece

underarmour.com

Perfect for cold-weather runs, this water-resistant outer layer repels rain and snow, while a soft, brushed inner layer retains heat. 

available at underarmour.com $55
4
Women's FILA Sport V-Neck Mesh Tee

kohls.com

A breathable tee for your sweatiest workouts, featuring a flattering v neck and a comfortable, tag-free design. It comes in nine other colors, and this price, why not buy more than one?

available at kohls.com $15
5
Lululemon Free to Be Zen Bra

lululemon.com

This barely-there bra is ideal for yoga, Pilates, and other low-impact workouts. You'll want to show off the strappy, sexy back with a low-cut top. 

available at lululemon.com $52
6
Old Navy Go-Dry Compression Run Crops for Women

oldnavy.com

Breathable mesh panels and sweat-wicking Go Dry fabric keep you cool throughout your workouts. Plus, the reflective trim makes these perfect for early-morning, post-Daylight Saving Time runs. 

available at oldnavy.com $33
7
Adidas Running PureBoost X

zappos.com

This high-tech running shoe was designed just for women. The floating arch certainly provides wow-factor, but also supports and secures your foot during runs.

available at zappos.com $120
8
Zella to the Max Leggings

nordstrom.com

Wear these leggings to hot yoga—the perforated panels prevent overheating—or pair them with a cute top for a day out. Because who needs jeans, right?

available at nordstrom.com $65
9
TFBOY Toe Exercise Yoga Socks

amazon.com

Whether you're looking for extra traction on your yoga mat or simply don't like going barefoot in the studio, these inexpensive socks are the answer.

available at amazon.com $5
10
CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle

amazon.com

BPA-free, spillproof, and dishwasher safe, this is the perfect water bottle to keep at your desk or in your gym bag. 

available at amazon.com $8
