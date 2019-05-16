Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Line Just Launched Maternity Activewear and It’s so Good

Image zoom Good American

If you are (or have ever been) pregnant, you probably know that the search for stylish maternity clothing can be a daunting task (read: a huge bummer). Even more challenging: finding cute and well-fitted activewear—like leggings that won’t slide down—geared toward expecting moms. After all, moms-to-be deserve some stylish workout clothing options that inspire confidence and allow them to keep up with an active lifestyle.

Well, the wait is up—because Khloé Kardashian’s Good American clothing line just dropped a maternity workout line (today!), and we couldn’t be more excited. After launching activewear last summer, it seems only natural for the size-inclusive brand—which was founded by two moms, by the way—to address the gap in the market for chic maternity workout clothes. And we’re so here for it!

Image zoom Good American

RELATED: 10 Maternity Workout Essentials Pregnant Women Need

The Good American maternity activewear collection was created for expecting and new moms alike who want to look and feel their best, whether they’re sweating it out in their favorite workout or running errands with a stroller.

Co-founders Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede relied upon their own pregnancy experiences to design functional, comfortable, and flattering workout styles for moms, by moms. A Kardashian-approved workout line—what’s not to love?

Sophisticated and straight-forward, the three-piece line—which includes a tank, leggings, and biker shorts—features four-way stretch material (perfect for baby bumps!) and smooth, seamless edges, so you’re never bothered by irritating tags. The new line offers workout essentials for women at all stages of pregnancy.

Image zoom Good American

To buy (from left): The Good Mama Seamless Legging ($89; goodamerican.com); The Good Mama Bike Short ($65; goodamerican.com); The Good Mama Home Stretch Tank ($65; goodamerican.com)

This isn’t Good American’s first foray into maternity wear—the line is actually an extension of Good Mama, the brand’s maternity denim collection. But launching this activewear line gives moms-to-be and new moms even more options to expand their athleisure wardrobes during their pregnancies and beyond.

Available on Good American’s website, the line ranges from $65–$89 and can be purchased in sizes 0–7 (XS–4XL). Also great? The studio-to-street pieces are trendy enough to take you from your workout to brunch, book club, or the farmer’s market. Just pair the biker shorts or leggings with a sheer blouse, denim jacket, and cute, comfy sandals for a casual yet put-together look.

Knowing that the line just launched today and that anything linked to the Kardashians is bound to sell out quickly, we recommend stocking up on Good American’s maternity activewear ASAP.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Talks Motherhood, Mental Health, and Her Changing Body Shape