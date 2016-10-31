5 Feel-Good Holiday Gifts That Give Back

These unique holiday gifts for women benefit charities like the FEED Foundation and American Forests—so you can give back to a worthy cause with every dollar you spend.
The only thing better than gifting someone something they truly love and can't wait to use? Knowing that the money you spent is going to have even bigger impact by giving back to an important cause. From an incredible-smelling candle to a stylish yoga mat to the ultimate leather carryall, these holiday gifts are sure to be a huge hit with the women on your list this year. The best part: each item benefits a different charity, so you can feel extra good about the purchase.
1
Origins Feel Good Candle
True to its name, this 100 percent soy wax candle in a recycled wine bottle container will make you feel as good as it smells. For each one that is purchased, the American Forests' Global ReLeaf project will plant a tree around the world. Even better, the pine, spruce, and orange scent will give your home a great woodsy vibe.
2
FEED Eleanor Crossbody Bag
For a more fashionable take on the canvas bag, opt for this vegetable tanned leather stunner, which is sure to become your go-to carryall. It’s super soft, yet still durable enough to use to and from the office. We also like that the adjustable strap lets you tote it either over the arm or shoulder at any length you wish. The best part: each sale funds the purchase of 75 meals for schoolchildren worldwide.
3
Solo Eyewear
Solo Eyewear makes their fashionable frames out of recycled plastic and repurposed bamboo, meaning your purchase is both stylish and good for the environment. Not only that, but your buy also funds Rx glasses and sight-saving eye surgeries for people in need.
4
La Vie Boheme Yoga Mat
Playful patterns will motivate you to roll out this extra-thick yoga mat for daily practice. La Vie Boheme’s durable, lightweight mats are latex-free and manufactured without heavy metals. And if you needed another reason to buy one, the company donates one bright, boho-inspired mat to a K-12 school for every three that are sold.
5
Farmacy Holiday Buzz Box
The honey-filled duo keeps your skin fresh and satisfies your sweet tooth—all while donating $5 from each sale to The City Growers’ Bee Education program. The Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy is full of antioxidants that will keep out skin pollutants at bay and is paired with a jar of Edible Echinacea GreenEnvy Honey from the Farmacy farm in upstate New York.