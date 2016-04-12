8 Mother's Day Gifts for Runners

Any mom who runs will love these gifts that help her put her best foot forward.
Does Mom love to run? Then forget the flowers and chocolate this Mother's Day and help her enhance her workouts. Whether she’s in dire need of a new pair of kicks or could use something new and fun to up her game we’ve got eight great presents that show you really know what mom loves.
1
Bracing Silverbirch Thermal Muscle Soak
After an epic run, nothing feels better then a good old soak. Indulge mom with this pleasantly scented formula that leaves her feeling relaxed and revitalized.
2
Alex and Ani Charity by Design It’s Not a Sprint Charm Bracelet
Marathoner or not, this charm bracelet reminds her to keep focused on her goals and stay the course.
3
G-Cord Bluetooth Headphones
She can listen to her favorite tunes or talk to her friends wirelessly with these Bluetooth earbuds. They always stay in place—sweaty or not—and the battery charge lasts six to eight hours.
4
Nike Tailwind
Keep her lids safe from the sun with a pair of sunglasses that are lightweight and ventilated so she’ll stay cool throughout her whole run.
5
Athleta Stripe Swagger Skort
This flirty and flattering running skirt features built-in shorts, a wide waistband for ultimate comfort, and lightweight, breathable fabric.
6
Moji Foot Massager
Soothe achy feet post-run with a foot massager that digs deep. The device is small enough to store in a drawer when not in use, and can easily be tossed into a suitcase when traveling to races.
7
FlipBelt
Run hands-free by storing credit cards, keys, and a mobile phone within this belt.
8
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 16
Runners should replace their sneakers every six months or so. This pair from Brooks provides a combination of cushion and stability, so they'll work for most runners.