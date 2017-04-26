18 Funny Coffee Mugs Perfect for Mother's Day

Add some humor to her daily brew with hilarious cups for Mother’s Day

Dwyer Frame
April 26, 2017

Mornings are hectic­, especially for moms. So this Mother's Day, brighten her mornings by giving her the gift of laughter—with a side of Joe, since we all know that caffeine is the glue that holds everything together—with these 18 clever coffee mugs. 

1
Coffee Before Talkie Coffee Mug

Amazon.com

Let this cup be a reminder to the whole family not to bother Mom before her morning java. 

available at amazon.com $15
2
Big Mouth Toys Prescription Coffee Mug

Bedbathandbeyond.com

For the mom who really needs her dose of caffeine in the AM, this witty mug gets the message across that coffee should be prescribed in her household. 

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $10
3
Go Away Funny Glass Coffee Mug

Amazon.com

You'll know when the best time to talk to mom is with this fool-proof mug. 

available at amazon.com $17
4
I’m Not Like a Regular Mom I’m a Cool Mom Coffee Cup

Etsy.com

Got a Mean Girls fan in the family? This ode to Amy Poehlr’s character will get a giggle each time a warm beverage is enjoyed. 

available at etsy.com $14
5
Life is What Happens Mug

Pier1.com

Truer words have never been better spoken! If mom loves coffee and vino, you’ve found a winner here. 

available at pier1.com $9
6
Clay Art 18-oz. Pilates Mug

Kohls.com

Give her a chuckle on the days she skips the gym for a little extra snooze with this cheeky mug.

available at kohls.com $10
7
Boss Lady Mug

Amazon.com

We all know who really runs the family. This mug helps mom declare who's boss.  

available at amazon.com $18
8
Mama Needs Some Coffee Mug

target.com

Help mom cut to the chase in the mornings with a mug that reminds everyone exactly what she needs.

available at target.com $6
9
Stay Sassy Mug

nordstrom.com

For the mom with the big personality, this mug will help her stay true to her roots.

available at nordstrom.com $14
10
I Drink Coffee For Your Protection Mug

bedbathandbeyond.com

Does your mom hate mornings? Make sure your family knows to stay back until she downs her morning brew with this typographic cup.

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $5
11
Mom Hair Don’t Care Mug

Amazon.com

Mornings might not be Mom's best glamour moment of the day, but when you’re running a household, who really cares?

available at amazon.com $16
12
Dear Mom Mug

Amazon.com

Got a spoiled sibling? Mom will get a kick out of this mug. 

available at amazon.com $10
13
I’m A Mom. What’s Your Super Power? Mug

Amazon.com

We all know you think she’s a superhero, but let her declare her powers each AM.  

available at amazon.com $10
14
Mom Fuel Mug

target.com

Tell the world exactly what keeps mom going with this gilded mug.

available at target.com $8
15
Cat Mom Mug

nordstrom.com

If mom loves her fur babies (almost) as much as her human ones, this mug is sure to be a hit.  

available at nordstrom.com $26
16
She Who Must Be Obeyed Coffee Mug

Amazon.com

Let the kingdom know who reigns supreme! 

available at amazon.com $11
17
Hey Mom Can I Help You Clean Mug

Amazon.com

Let Mom know that you know how much she does around the house with a bit of a wink. 

available at amazon.com $11
18
Mombie Mug

Amazon.com

If the two things that get her through the day are coffee and wine she’ll get a real hoot out of this mug. 

available at amazon.com $16
