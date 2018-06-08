8 Flip-Flops With Arch Support You'll Want to Wear All Summer

Once warm temperatures set in, strappy sandals and flip-flops are all we want to wear with our summer shorts and dresses. The catch? "By design, sandals have less support," says Emily Splichal, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. Since summery footwear doesn’t offer the same arch support as sneakers and cushy winter boots, we’re often left with weak ankles, sore heels, and tender arches by August. Ugh.

But don’t swear off flip-flops just yet; we asked podiatrists to help us find the best ones that provide feel-good features to keep your feet healthy. Here, eight pairs that offer all-important arch support—and look cute, too.