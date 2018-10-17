The 6 Best Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Cozy This Winter

These leggings about to be your new favorite everyday winter staple.
There’s nothing more annoying than stepping out of your house in your favorite pair of leggings during the winter, only to find out that they do absolutely nothing to keep you warm. When thin leggings just won’t do the trick, we have the answer: fleece-lined leggings. And now is the best time to shop for a thicker pair to get you through these colder months.
Personally, I can’t wait to invest in a good pair of fleece-lined leggings; I plan to basically live in them all winter long. If you’re a fan of keeping up your running routine outside during the colder temperatures, you need to add a pair of fleece-lined leggings to your collection ASAP. Not to mention, the pairs below are also great for layering under winter pants or rocking on the weekends with a chunky sweater.
Whether you’re wearing them for a workout or just to brunch, these leggings are guaranteed to keep you extra cozy.
1
Athleta Polartec Power Stretch Tight
With super smooth fabric made from nylon, lycra, and polyester, these leggings are great for layering, but they’re also super breathable if you’re planning to break a sweat during your winter workouts.
2
Plush Maternity Fleece-Lined Footless Tights
For moms-to-be, this pair is a great option for keeping warm during colder temperatures. They’re made with an elastic band and maternity top, so you'll have extra room for your growing belly. Plus, they also come in three different colorways: black, gray, and navy.
3
Target Women's Gray Ribbed Fleece Lined Leggings
If you have enough pairs of mid-rise black leggings, consider adding this gray ribbed pair to your collection. Not only are they super stretchy, they have an adjustable waistband.
4
Homma 3-Pack Brushed Fleece Lined Thick Leggings
Stock up on cozy winter leggings with this multi-pack from Amazon. You can choose from several packs with different color combos to make sure you have a pair of fleece-lined leggings in every color.
5
Lane Bryant Fleece-Lined Seamless High Waist Leggings
Instead of a bulky elastic waistline, this high-waisted pair of fleece-lined leggings has a smooth, seamless three-inch waistband. They also come in black, night sky, and gray, making them a winter must-have.
6
Uniqlo Heattech Pile-Lined Leggings
Known for their heat-tech gear, Uniqlo’s leggings are an affordable option if you've been wanting a pair of fleece-lined leggings. Not only is the brushed lining extra warm, but the fabric is also anti-microbial, anti-odor, and moisturizing. Nice.