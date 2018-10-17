The 6 Best Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Cozy This Winter

There’s nothing more annoying than stepping out of your house in your favorite pair of leggings during the winter, only to find out that they do absolutely nothing to keep you warm. When thin leggings just won’t do the trick, we have the answer: fleece-lined leggings. And now is the best time to shop for a thicker pair to get you through these colder months.

Personally, I can’t wait to invest in a good pair of fleece-lined leggings; I plan to basically live in them all winter long. If you’re a fan of keeping up your running routine outside during the colder temperatures, you need to add a pair of fleece-lined leggings to your collection ASAP. Not to mention, the pairs below are also great for layering under winter pants or rocking on the weekends with a chunky sweater.

Whether you’re wearing them for a workout or just to brunch, these leggings are guaranteed to keep you extra cozy.

