These Fleece Jackets Are the Perfect Outer Layer for In-Between Weather

Yup, fleece is cool again.
Mother Nature throws us a few cold blasts every spring, but one spring staple always has us covered: the fleece. A new crop of stylish fleece jackets mean you can say so long to your matted, monotone standby and opt for a modern, figure-flattering silhouette and stylish color instead. As you start to upgrade your spring wardrobe, try one of these cozy and versatile options that riff off of the classic fleece design.
1
Guess Bailey Fleece-Trim Jacket
This fleece-meets-sweatshirt jacket has just the right tailoring to make it work appropriate. Layer it over a tunic with leggings and booties or pair it with black-cropped pants and a t-shirt for a laid-back look.
2
Fitness Fleece, Quarter-Zip Pullover Stripe
This preppy striped number looks just as good on a morning bike ride as it does paired with white jeans and boat shoes. The lightweight material will carry you through spring days and chilly summer nights.
3
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
We’re digging the structured, fitted look of this scuba material zip-up. Thumbholes and a hood make this jacket a good pick for chilly early-morning power walks.
4
The North Face Osito 2 Fleece Jacket
Looking for something multifunctional? This high-pile style is fashionable enough to wear every day, but can also be layered under a coat when you hit the slopes for some spring skiing.
5
L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover
Fleece has come full circle with this nod to an old-time favorite. The pullover style is a must for any wardrobe because it’s versatile enough for a chilly day on the couch or a weekend getaway.
6
North Face Arcata Weather Resistant Jacket
Don't let April showers put a stop to your workout. This weather-resistant number wards off rainy days with its hard fleece exterior that keeps you both toasty and dry. An added bonus: the long-tail hem gives your backside a little extra coverage.
7
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket
This jacket offers the look of a sweater with the added warmth of fluffy fleece and a neck-warming collar. Available in five shades, this lightweight option has a tailored fit to help show off your physique.
8
Billabong Over Head Geo Print Fleece Jacket
Throw this zip up on after a surf or layer it on while you sit outside with a hot cup of tea. Quarter-length sleeves make it better than basic while the geometric print add a statement even if you’re just lounging around.