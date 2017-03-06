These Fleece Jackets Are the Perfect Outer Layer for In-Between Weather

Nordstrom.com

Yup, fleece is cool again. 

Dwyer Frame
March 06, 2017

Mother Nature throws us a few cold blasts every spring, but one spring staple always has us covered: the fleece. A new crop of stylish fleece jackets mean you can say so long to your matted, monotone standby and opt for a modern, figure-flattering silhouette and stylish color instead. As you start to upgrade your spring wardrobe, try one of these cozy and versatile options that riff off of the classic fleece design.

1
Guess Bailey Fleece-Trim Jacket

macys.com

This fleece-meets-sweatshirt jacket has just the right tailoring to make it work appropriate. Layer it over a tunic with leggings and booties or pair it with black-cropped pants and a t-shirt for a laid-back look. 

available at macys.com $89
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Fitness Fleece, Quarter-Zip Pullover Stripe

llbean.com

This preppy striped number looks just as good on a morning bike ride as it does paired with white jeans and boat shoes. The lightweight material will carry you through spring days and chilly summer nights. 

available at llbean.com $40
SHOP NOW

3
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

nike.com

We’re digging the structured, fitted look of this scuba material zip-up. Thumbholes and a hood make this jacket a good pick for chilly early-morning power walks. 

available at nike.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
The North Face Osito 2 Fleece Jacket

neimanmarcus.com

Looking for something multifunctional? This high-pile style is fashionable enough to wear every day, but can also be layered under a coat when you hit the slopes for some spring skiing. 

available at neimanmarcus.com $99
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover

llbean.com

Fleece has come full circle with this nod to an old-time favorite. The pullover style is a must for any wardrobe because it’s versatile enough for a chilly day on the couch or a weekend getaway.

available at llbean.com $74
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
North Face Arcata Weather Resistant Jacket

nordstrom.com

Don't let April showers put a stop to your workout. This weather-resistant number wards off rainy days with its hard fleece exterior that keeps you both toasty and dry. An added bonus: the long-tail hem gives your backside a little extra coverage.

available at nordstrom.com $99
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket

nordstrom.com

This jacket offers the look of a sweater with the added warmth of fluffy fleece and a neck-warming collar. Available in five shades, this lightweight option has a tailored fit to help show off your physique. 

available at nordstrom.com $139
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Billabong Over Head Geo Print Fleece Jacket

nordstrom.com

Throw this zip up on after a surf or layer it on while you sit outside with a hot cup of tea. Quarter-length sleeves make it better than basic while the geometric print add a statement even if you’re just lounging around.  

available at nordstrom.com $65
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up