8 Ways to Transform Your Fitness Tracker Into Gorgeous Jewelry

Fitness trackers hold you accountable during workouts and help you keep track of your goals, but let's face it—a lot of them look a little awkward when worn with a dressier outfit. That's why many fit-conscious brands—Tory Burch, Swarovski, and more—are stepping up their style game, designing dainty accessories that disguise some of the most popular wearables, so you can fashionably record your metrics whether you’re in the spin studio or at a wedding. These seven accessories turn popular activity trackers into jewelry you will actually want to wear.