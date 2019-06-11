16 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

There's nothing like a new dad, full of uncertainty, with a baby strapped to his chest. LOL. He may be green to parenting life, but we have faith that he'll soon get the hang of things. To lend a hand, we've rounded up the presents that he'll genuinely love for Father's Day—items that double as gear to help him conquer daddy duty. Plus, you can find almost all of them on Amazon and get them with 2-day shipping right in time for Sunday. Here, the best gifts for the new dad in your life.