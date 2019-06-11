16 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

Because he needs to be pampered, too.
There's nothing like a new dad, full of uncertainty, with a baby strapped to his chest. LOL. He may be green to parenting life, but we have faith that he'll soon get the hang of things. To lend a hand, we've rounded up the presents that he'll genuinely love for Father's Day—items that double as gear to help him conquer daddy duty. Plus, you can find almost all of them on Amazon and get them with 2-day shipping right in time for Sunday. Here, the best gifts for the new dad in your life.
1
Hydro Flask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Flask
But first, coffee. This 20 oz bottle ensures that dad gets a heavy dose of caffeine in the morning, because we know parenting can be, well, exhausting. Plus, it keeps his hot drinks hot for up to 6 hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
2
Emmzoe Smartphone Handlebar Mount
This accessory is perfect for keeping a newbie dad hands-free when he's steering the stroller or baby jogger. It also attaches to his bike or a shopping cart for quick and easy access to grocery lists.
3
361 Men's Enjector Running Shoe
Running sneaker or trendy lifestyle kick? Exactly. These breathable mesh shoes have cushioned insoles, so dad can throw them on when he's squeezing in a run or taking the family to a summer BBQ.
4
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
With over 1,400 5-star reviews on Amazon, this luxurious, waterproof electric razor allows him to shave wet in the shower or dry at the sink. Plus, it'll keep his skin feeling silky smooth (so he’ll have no excuse to keep his unkempt caveman beard.)
5
Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
If he's a fan of old school, this cool retro camera has a kids mode with a fast shutter speed—which is key to photographing children, pets, and other fast-moving subjects. Photos print out immediately for easy sharing and fridge decorating.
6
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA
This adorable and hilarious book by Jimmy Fallon is Amazon's #1 best seller in the children's word category, and we can see why. Bedtime story? Check.
7
Lifeproof FRE Waterproof Case
Spills and accidents are bound to happen while he's on kid duty. This shockproof, waterproof smartphone case will protect his phone from liquids, drops, and even baby puke.
8
ROKA Phantom Sunglasses
Keep dad looking fly in these hip aviators. Not only do they have anti-scratch and anti-reflection coatings, but they also come with technical features for anti-spotting and fingerprint resistance, for when he's got a toddler trying to manhandle his face.
9
PhoneSoap UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
This nifty sanitizing Shark Tank device kills 99.9% of bacteria with UV light in 10 minutes. Dad can sanitize other things too, like pacifiers, smart watches, headphones, credit cards, and keys, as long as they fit inside.
10
Eddie Bauer Field Diaper Backpack
He needs this stylish, masculine backpack that doubles as a diaper bag. It comes with a removable changing pad, nine pockets, stroller loops, and two exterior insulated pouches for bottles, so he's always prepared when on the go.
11
Sonos Play:1 Speaker
Got a techy dad? This chic, minimalist speaker is perfect for rocking out on the deck while grilling, and can easily be moved to the nursery to play lullabies while his little one goes to sleep.
12
Rhone Method Short Sleeve
13
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Not only does this watch track his daily activity—from heart rate to sleep stages to floors climbed—but it also connects to his phone to receive calls, texts, and calendar notifications. What’s more, it can store and play more than 300 songs and features on-screen workouts—so he can go phone-free for a bit and still sneak in a sweat session.
14
Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 90l Duffel Bag
This colorblocked duffel has a waterproof exterior to keep diapers, clothes, blankets and toys dry (and close by) while traveling. Bonus: The convertible straps can be worn in different ways, helping dad stay hands-free when he's juggling a stroller, suitcase, and baby in the airport.
15
174Hudson Stack Helmet
Great for commuter dads—or just those who love to bike to the park on weekends—this stylish, collapsible helmet reduces in size by almost 50% so it can easily be tucked away into his backpack between uses.
16
Raleigh Bikes Venture 2 Comfort Hybrid Bike
Give dad the gift of a lifetime by splurging on a big-ticket item that he can enjoy for years. Whether he likes to cruise the boardwalk, trail, or bike path, this sleek aluminum bike will keep him comfortable no matter the terrain. Large tires let him roll over bumps with ease, the no-slip grip pedals ensure all-day comfort, and reflective details help keep him safe on the road long after the sun goes down.