9 Athleisure Jackets We're Obsessing Over For Fall

Bundle up in these lightweight pieces when you're not quite ready to reach for the puffer.
As temps begin to drop, we'll be retiring our tanks and summer dresses and swapping them for light sweatshirts and warm leggings. But how do we edge up our most basic basics? With a game-changing accessory like an effortlessly cool jacket, of course. Whether you're layering for the gym or the office, these chic, athletic-inspired toppers deliver the style points you need for cooler weather. And we're adding them to our shopping bags, stat.
1
Nike Metallic Jacket
Metallics are trending for fall, making this edgy, lightweight layer the tinfoil jacket of our dreams. Inspired by mylar blankets used after races to trap heat, it'll keep you cozy in cool weather without triggering the sweats.
2
Tory Sport Checkered Mesh Bomber Jacket
You're about to see check patterns everywhere come fall. We're loving this slightly sheer, playful bomber over leggings or a black sweater dress. Also good: it's machine washable, so super easy to take care of (adios, dry cleaning bill!).
3
Boohoo Sports Stripe Oversize Hoodie
Who could say no to this very affordable and uber-comfortable hoodie? Not us. Pair it with the matching bicycle short for an effortlessly cool weekend look.
4
Alala Zephyr Jacket
This denim-inspired toasty fleece was made for autumn weather. Slip it on over a cropped top or sports bra and leggings going to and from your barre or yoga class.
5
Lululemon Pack & Glyde Jacket
Wind- and water-resistant, this sleek, versatile jacket is great for running errands on fall days, and is equally good for flights and traveling. Bonus: It packs into itself to become a plush little pillow for naps. Score.
6
Puma Retro Windrunner Zip-Up Women's Hooded Jacket
No white after Labor Day? Well, rules were meant to be broken. This cropped retro windbreaker has detachable sleeves, so you can wear it as a vest and stay cool on those freakishly warm fall days, too.
7
P.E Nation The Tactical Jacket
We are seriously obsessed with this foliage-inspired maroon jacket. With its billowy silhouette and gold hardware, pair it with your favorite tights or denim for a winning combo.
8
Lorna Jane Movement Hoodie
Hoodies can be sexy—trust us. This one is business in the front and total party in the back with its open mesh backside for showing off a strappy sports bra like this one from Lorna Jane.
9
Athleta Cloudburst Jacket
This flattering, semi-fitted anorak is our rainy day go-to. Plus, it's made of recycled fabric. Eco-friendly, check!