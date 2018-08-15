9 Athleisure Jackets We're Obsessing Over For Fall

Boohoo.com

Bundle up in these lightweight pieces when you're not quite ready to reach for the puffer.

Susan Brickell
August 15, 2018
As temps begin to drop, we'll be retiring our tanks and summer dresses and swapping them for light sweatshirts and warm leggings. But how do we edge up our most basic basics? With a game-changing accessory like an effortlessly cool jacket, of course. Whether you're layering for the gym or the office, these chic, athletic-inspired toppers deliver the style points you need for cooler weather. And we're adding them to our shopping bags, stat.

1
Nike Metallic Jacket

Metallics are trending for fall, making this edgy, lightweight layer the tinfoil jacket of our dreams. Inspired by mylar blankets used after races to trap heat, it'll keep you cozy in cool weather without triggering the sweats.

available at six02.com $130
2
Tory Sport Checkered Mesh Bomber Jacket

You're about to see check patterns everywhere come fall. We're loving this slightly sheer, playful bomber over leggings or a black sweater dress. Also good: it's machine washable, so super easy to take care of (adios, dry cleaning bill!).

available at torysport.com $398
3
Boohoo Sports Stripe Oversize Hoodie

Who could say no to this very affordable and uber-comfortable hoodie? Not us. Pair it with the matching bicycle short for an effortlessly cool weekend look.

available at boohoo.com $16
4
Alala Zephyr Jacket

This denim-inspired toasty fleece was made for autumn weather. Slip it on over a cropped top or sports bra and leggings going to and from your barre or yoga class.

available at bandier.com $235
5
Lululemon Pack & Glyde Jacket

Wind- and water-resistant, this sleek, versatile jacket is great for running errands on fall days, and is equally good for flights and traveling. Bonus: It packs into itself to become a plush little pillow for naps. Score.

 

available at lululemon.com $168
6
Puma Retro Windrunner Zip-Up Women's Hooded Jacket

No white after Labor Day? Well, rules were meant to be broken. This cropped retro windbreaker has detachable sleeves, so you can wear it as a vest and stay cool on those freakishly warm fall days, too.

available at puma.com $75
7
P.E Nation The Tactical Jacket

We are seriously obsessed with this foliage-inspired maroon jacket. With its billowy silhouette and gold hardware, pair it with your favorite tights or denim for a winning combo.

available at bandier.com $195
8
Lorna Jane Movement Hoodie

Hoodies can be sexy—trust us. This one is business in the front and total party in the back with its open mesh backside for showing off a strappy sports bra like this one from Lorna Jane.

available at lornajane.com $111
9
Athleta Cloudburst Jacket

This flattering, semi-fitted anorak is our rainy day go-to. Plus, it's made of recycled fabric. Eco-friendly, check!

available at athleta.gap.com $158
