The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year, but can we also agree that finding the perfect present for your loved ones is seriously stressful? To top it off, Christmas is officially less than a week away and many of us are still empty-handed despite annual resolutions to wrap (!!!) our holiday shopping earlier.
If you’re one of the unlucky few still trying to find the best gift for every person on your list, don’t panic; We’ve got you covered with a roundup of awesome products that Health editors currently have on their own holiday wishlists. As writers and editors, we’re constantly discovering tons of cool brands and innovative products we can’t wait to get our hands on—and this list covers everything we’re lusting after this year. Read on to discover some gift-giving inspiration and learn about some of our favorite finds from 2019.
1
Theragun Liv
“I’m always dying for a massage the day after a hard workout, and with Theragun, I could give myself one right in the comfort of my home. The best part: They actually have affordable devices, like the liv.”—Samantha Lauriello, Assistant Editor
2
Girlfriend Collective High Waist ⅞ Leggings
“My job is all about covering the products—from the coolest new finds to cult-favorites—so I’m constantly on the lookout for exciting and empowering brands. One company I just can’t get enough of right now is Girlfriend Collective. It’s unbelievably soft activewear is made from recycled water bottles and proves luxury clothing can be sustainable, too. I already own two pairs, but can’t wait to add more to my collection. Hey Santa, did you hear that?”—Braelyn Wood, Health & Wellness Ecommerce Writer
3
Timberland Women's Courmayeur Valley Shearling-Lined Boots
“Okay, I have a confession: I grabbed these on Cyber Monday before Santa could fulfill my holiday wishlist (because, impatient), and let me just say... they are worth EVERY penny. I never thought I'd be able to pull off Timberlands, but these boots are trendy and functional between the shearling lining, waterproof leather exterior, and cozy wool lining. (Read: they definitely don't look like work boots). Plus, the lace-up style and OrthoLite footbed makes them unbelievably comfortable for wearing all day long. I've already worn them on several occasions, including on a ski weekend, and have gotten so many compliments!"—Susan Brickell, Senior Editor
4
Contigo Autoseal Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug
“As most coffee lovers know, constantly buying your favorite cup of coffee gets really expensive, really fast—so a goal of mine for the new year is to make my coffee at home. To make this happen, I know I’ll need a super reliable travel mug that *never* leaks (trust me, there’s nothing worse than coffee dripping down your arm on a crowded subway thanks to a faulty mug). After researching and taking recommendations from fellow coffee fanatics, the obvious choice became the Contigo stainless steel travel mug. The biggest selling point for me was the vacuum-insulated top that people say never leaks; some reviewers even said they could fill the mug with coffee and throw it sideways into their bag (gasp!). It also keeps liquids at the optimal temperature for hours on end, meaning I can fill it with my homemade coffee or cold smoothie in the morning and be able to sip on it for the rest of my workday. Plus, the push-button top means you only need to use one hand to drink from it (another win for commuters) and it comes in so many color choices. It’s the perfect accessory for my busy lifestyle."—Chelsey Hamilton, E-Commerce Editor
5
P.volve Ultimate Workout Kit
“I've recently taken up P.volve classes in addition to my regular yoga practice and, let me tell you, I'm hooked. I usually stay away from workouts that involve a bunch of equipment, but these bands and weights changed my mind—they give the perfect extra oomph to any bodyweight moves. While my real wish list item is a studio class pack (hi Santa), I'd love to give the P.volve method a try in my own apartment!”—Lauren Witonsky, Assistant Social Editor
6
Gravity Blanket with Micro-Fleece Duvet
“If you could wrap up a really good, tightly-squeezed hug and give it as a gift, this blanket would be it. It’s so cozy and comforting, it’s the perfect nap companion, especially on cold days.”—Mallory Creveling, Health & Fitness Writer
7
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massager
“All I want for Christmas is the Hyperice Hypervolt. I didn’t know this was a thing until Kayla Itsines told me she uses a Hyperice product on her muscles to relieve them after working out. I recently got to try out the company’s Hypervolt massage gun, and my review is this: Santa, please, can I have one? Asking on behalf of my (really sore) shins that very much enjoyed this device."—Maggie O’Neill, Assistant Editor
8
Terez Foiled Snake Skin Print Joggers
“Snakeskin has been such a big trend lately and I love that these sweats make it more unique with metallic foil. Plus, I'm always a fan of pieces that are both stylish and comfortable: I’d wear these with the APL Techloom Bliss Sneakers that are also high up on my wishlist to run errands in. Even better? These joggers are also trendy and versatile enough to dress up with my go-to Naturalizer Fairmont Heeled booties.”—Rebecca Shinners, Senior Social Media Editor
9
Brute Force Sandbag with Adjustable Weights
“Since I started building up my home gym, I've tried to make sure everything I get is as versatile as possible. This can be pushed, pulled, dragged, lifted, carried, or just tossed around. And I get bored easily, so I'd much rather throw this thing around than spend a half hour on a treadmill.”—Robert Tutton, Producer
10
The Mirror
“Real talk: I work out almost every day—but my exercise routine is far from varied (don’t take it personally, treadmill; I still love you). That’s not to say I wouldn’t LOVE to try all the boutique fitness classes New York has to offer, but they often vary in price, and don’t typically go past 7 p.m. (my ideal workout time is after work). You know what would solve this problem? A Mirror. The device (which, uh, looks exactly like a regular mirror) is simply set up at home and ready to use at your discretion (you can also access personal trainers and live classes on it). It gives you more than 20 different genres of workouts, so boredom is totally out of the equation. Honestly, the Mirror has been on my wish list since it first came out last year. The only downside? It may make me want to work out a little too much. It likely wouldn’t fit in my NYC apartment, but a girl can dream, right?”—Amber Brenz, Senior Editor