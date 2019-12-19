Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year, but can we also agree that finding the perfect present for your loved ones is seriously stressful? To top it off, Christmas is officially less than a week away and many of us are still empty-handed despite annual resolutions to wrap (!!!) our holiday shopping earlier.

If you’re one of the unlucky few still trying to find the best gift for every person on your list, don’t panic; We’ve got you covered with a roundup of awesome products that Health editors currently have on their own holiday wishlists. As writers and editors, we’re constantly discovering tons of cool brands and innovative products we can’t wait to get our hands on—and this list covers everything we’re lusting after this year. Read on to discover some gift-giving inspiration and learn about some of our favorite finds from 2019.