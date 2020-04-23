While I own multiples of the same workout underwear, leggings, and even sports bra, I can’t imagine loving any shoe enough to own the same style in a rainbow of colors. It would need to be a shoe of sheer perfection; an unbeatable combination of comfort, style, and support. While I’ve yet to connect with any shoe in this way, some Nordstrom shoppers have—and it’s with the Ecco Soft 7 Sneaker ($75, was $160; nordstrom.com).

In fact, these reviewers don’t just own 2 or 3 pairs of these comfy kicks. They’ve started mini collections with up to 4 or 5 pairs of the exact same shoe. Not only do they hoard backups of their favorite colorways, but these shoppers treat Ecco’s soft sneakers like Beanie Babies in the late 90s: a valuable asset you want in as many variations as possible.

And if you’re wondering what exactly makes these stylish sneakers so great that they’ve acquired more than 460 5-star reviews, you’re not alone. We did a little research, and this is what we found.

It starts with the brand’s signature comfort insole, according to obsessed owners. It combines foam with a layer of soft perforated leather; the foam molds to the foot and pumps cool air into the shoe while the leather wicks away sweat. The result is a breathable insole that keeps the foot cool in warmer conditions for all-day comfort. In fact, one reviewer said the shoes are so comfortable, they actually forget they’re wearing them.

The cushioned sole also molds to the foot. Beyond providing arch support, this makes these shoes a top pick for people suffering from a variety of foot conditions, including bunions or plantar fasciitis. Best of all, the insole is totally removable and can be replaced with custom orthotics if you want even more support.

Naturally, the rest of this classic sneaker is equally impressive: the exterior is made from a smooth leather that reviewers say is super easy to clean. It also features a monochrome cap (in the same color), white laces, and a contrasting sole for a sleek profile you’ll feel comfortable pairing with casual looks or dressing up for a night out.

Really the only complaint shoppers seemed to share was the high price point—but even that was justified by the shoe’s durability and total comfort. Luckily, it’s not also a moot point right now: the shoes are currently on sale for a whopping 50% off at Nordstrom—bringing their price down to just $75—in a handful of spring-ready colorways, like soft blue, light pink, and pale yellow.

I’d actually argue the only downside of these sneakers is that it seems nearly impossible to own just one pair. Luckily, reviewers say they’re the perfect shoes to wear every day, whether you’re taking a quick trip to the grocery store or taking a stroll around the neighborhood—so if you do opt for more than one color, you’ll surely get your money’s worth (especially if you take advantage of the half-off price at Nordstrom while it lasts).

