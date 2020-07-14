Shoppers Say You Won’t Regret Adding This Unexpected Style With 7,000 Perfect Reviews to Your Wardrobe

We hold the strong belief at Health that you can never have too many pairs of comfortable shoes. You deserve to feel like you’re walking on a cloud, whether that means sporting supportive sneakers for plantar fasciitis, stylish walking sandals, or footwear for high arches. So when we discovered a pair of slip-on sneakers on Amazon with 7,000 perfect reviews that we hadn’t heard about yet, we knew it was time to right our wrong.

Allow us to introduce the Easy Spirit Women’s Traveltime Mule (from $27; amazon.com). The crossbreed of a breathable tennis shoe and a clog, the unconventional design meshes support and convenience for the perfect summer style. Its padded insole gives the cushioning and arch support your feet crave while the open back allows airflow to prevent overheating. Shoppers say this tiny adjustment is key to ensuring the shoes don’t overheat like traditional sneakers, even in the blazing heat with high humidity.

Despite the slip-on design, you won’t have to worry about the clogs falling off your feet. They have gorging on the upper—a.k.a. the stretchy elastic on the sides of shoes—that mold to your feet for a snug fit. There are also cushioned collars along the heel that prevent your feet from easily slipping out of the shoe. As one reviewer explained, they’re “easy to slip on, but never fall off.”

And that’s not the only slipping you won’t have to worry about: Their durable rubber outsole adds traction and grip to the shoes. This means you’ll feel stable and comfortable enough to wear the shoes for miles of walking, like these travelers did before the pandemic. Plus, the removable sock line makes it easy to add in orthotic insoles for an extra dose of comfort.

Image zoom Amazon

“You will never regret this purchase,” wrote a 5-star reviewer. “I struggle with walking since a car accident left my right leg broken in several places and the left foot crushed and reconstructed with brackets and pins. The only time I'm comfortable is when I have these shoes on, even when I'm at home just hanging out.”

A repeat purchaser also gave the style a perfect review: “This is the second pair I've ordered. I received the first pair, light beige, about 5-6 weeks ago. I found them to be the most comfortable pair I've worn in many years. So comfortable in fact, I have now ordered a second pair in black. These are sturdy, well-made shoes.” (Luckily, there are 35 different colorways to choose from.)

Of course, you won’t really *need* multiple pairs. Reviewers reported wearing the same shoe for up to 5 years without having them fall apart (and that’s with year-round wear). You can also opt for a wider size—the style comes in both wide and extra-wide options—if you plan to wear socks. Or, if you see yourself wearing the style everyday, a narrower fit might be better to counteract the shoes from stretching out over time.

Either way, it’s clear the sneaker clog is ready to make its debut in your collection of comfy footwear—and we have a feeling it won’t be long before you add a second pair, too.