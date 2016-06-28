This Instagram-Worthy Fitness Gear Will Get You All the Likes

Flaunt what you’ve got on your ‘gram with the hottest fitness gear in stores this summer.
Let’s face it: When your workout outfit is on point, you might as well do as Khloe, Bella, and Julianne do and show it off on Instagram (#fitnessgoals, anyone?). We’ve rounded up our favorite summer workout essentials that are seriously Insta-worthy. You’ll be extra-motivated to hit the gym—and maybe even snap a selfie or two while you’re there.
1
High Rise Fiji Chaturanga Capri
Channel your inner Greek goddess with workout leggings that mimic the crystal blue waters of Mykonos (sans expensive plane ticket). With a high-rise waistband that sits comfortably below your navel, you’ll be able to move into intense yoga poses without worrying about showing too much skin.
2
Fresh Foam 1080
There’s nothing like a new pair of kicks to push you toward your fitness goals. These on-trend New Balance sneakers come in five bright hues, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair that suits your style.
3
Medium Impact Sports Bra
Forever 21 is the place to get Insta-worthy workout clothes for bargain prices. Case in point: This macramé racerback bra will pop under any tank and can do double-duty as a base layer for a festival outfit. (Plus, the creamsicle hue just screams summer.)
4
Trina Turk Mediterranean Paisley Tennis/Running Skirt
This stylish skirt can take you from the tennis courts to lunch with the ladies. And thanks to handy built-in shorts, you’ll have a little extra coverage.
5
Drift Away Tank Top
This comfy striped top is perfect for showing off your shoulders (hey, you’ve worked hard for them!). Or wear with white jeans and boat shoes for a summery date night outfit.
6
Air Rush Rash Guard
Hitting the surf this summer? You have to let your followers know with a beachside ‘gram. And whether you’re catching a wave, playing beach volleyball, or just going for a swim, this must-have rash guard will protect skin from harmful UV rays.
7
Nic Legging
These scene-stealing leggings are just begging to be Instagram-ed, thanks to a bold print and unexpected peek-a-boo mesh paneling.
8
PilyQ Patterned Halter Bra
This patterned sports bra is so pretty, it would be a shame to cover it up with a top. So rock it solo with your favorite leggings, or go all out with the matching bottoms—and watch the “likes” roll in.
9
Precision Run Half-Zip
Paired with bold bottoms, this crisp white zip-up (with an eye-catching neon zipper) will help you stand out from a crowd. Also good: The light fabric will keep skin cool on warmer days.
10
Chaser 3 Running Shorts
Can you say #legsfordays? These striped running shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric and have two hidden pockets—perfect for stashing your credit card and keys when you’re on the go.
11
Low Tide Reversible Run Tank
Flaunt abs in a crop top-style tank with an open back. It’s reversible, so you can switch between vibrant coral and blue oasis depending on your mood. And when you’re not working out, pair with jean shorts for a stylish athleisure look.
12
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 iD
These customizable Nike kicks can be entirely personalized: choose your own laces, upper fabric, midsole, swoosh, and more. You can even opt for a tropical print!
13
Thin Sparkle Headband by Sparkly Soul
Top off your look with a bit of sparkle. Not only does this headband give you major style points, but it will also stay securely in place for your entire workout.
14
Nike Pro Hypercool Frequency
Go bold or go home with a top that means business. Thanks to body-mapped mesh panels and DRI-fit fabric, you’ll stay cool (and dry!) while sweating it up in your favorite spin class.
15
Zara Terez Natural Pineapple Performance Leggings
Your cheeky side will shine through with these fun leggings, which also give you the perfect excuse to break out the pineapple emoji.