This Instagram-Worthy Fitness Gear Will Get You All the Likes

Flaunt what you’ve got on your ‘gram with the hottest fitness gear in stores this summer.

Dwyer Frame
June 28, 2016

Let’s face it: When your workout outfit is on point, you might as well do as Khloe, Bella, and Julianne do and show it off on Instagram (#fitnessgoals, anyone?). We’ve rounded up our favorite summer workout essentials that are seriously Insta-worthy. You’ll be extra-motivated to hit the gym—and maybe even snap a selfie or two while you’re there.

1
High Rise Fiji Chaturanga Capri

Athleta.com

Channel your inner Greek goddess with workout leggings that mimic the crystal blue waters of Mykonos (sans expensive plane ticket). With a high-rise waistband that sits comfortably below your navel, you’ll be able to move into intense yoga poses without worrying about showing too much skin. 

available at athleta.com $79
2
Fresh Foam 1080

Newbalance.com

There’s nothing like a new pair of kicks to push you toward your fitness goals. These on-trend New Balance sneakers come in five bright hues, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair that suits your style.

available at newbalance.com $150
3
Medium Impact Sports Bra

Forever21.com

Forever 21 is the place to get Insta-worthy workout clothes for bargain prices. Case in point: This macramé racerback bra will pop under any tank and can do double-duty as a base layer for a festival outfit. (Plus, the creamsicle hue just screams summer.)

available at forever21.com $16
4
Trina Turk Mediterranean Paisley Tennis/Running Skirt

Zappos.com

This stylish skirt can take you from the tennis courts to lunch with the ladies. And thanks to handy built-in shorts, you’ll have a little extra coverage.

available at zappos.com $92
5
Drift Away Tank Top

Bandier.com

This comfy striped top is perfect for showing off your shoulders (hey, you’ve worked hard for them!). Or wear with white jeans and boat shoes for a summery date night outfit. 

available at bandier.com $75
6
Air Rush Rash Guard

Sweatybetty.com

Hitting the surf this summer? You have to let your followers know with a beachside ‘gram. And whether you’re catching a wave, playing beach volleyball, or just going for a swim, this must-have rash guard will protect skin from harmful UV rays.

available at sweatybetty.com $125
7
Nic Legging

Bandier.com

These scene-stealing leggings are just begging to be Instagram-ed, thanks to a bold print and unexpected peek-a-boo mesh paneling.

available at bandier.com $96
8
PilyQ Patterned Halter Bra

Shopbop.com

This patterned sports bra is so pretty, it would be a shame to cover it up with a top. So rock it solo with your favorite leggings, or go all out with the matching bottoms—and watch the “likes” roll in. 

available at shopbop.com $66
9
Precision Run Half-Zip

Newbalance.com

Paired with bold bottoms, this crisp white zip-up (with an eye-catching neon zipper) will help you stand out from a crowd. Also good: The light fabric will keep skin cool on warmer days.

available at newbalance.com $135
10
Chaser 3 Running Shorts

Nordstrom.com

Can you say #legsfordays? These striped running shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric and have two hidden pockets—perfect for stashing your credit card and keys when you’re on the go.

available at nordstrom.com $48
11
Low Tide Reversible Run Tank

Sweatybetty.com

Flaunt abs in a crop top-style tank with an open back. It’s reversible, so you can switch between vibrant coral and blue oasis depending on your mood. And when you’re not working out, pair with jean shorts for a stylish athleisure look.

available at sweatybetty.com $85
12
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 iD

Nike.com

These customizable Nike kicks can be entirely personalized: choose your own laces, upper fabric, midsole, swoosh, and more. You can even opt for a tropical print!

available at nike.com $160
13
Thin Sparkle Headband by Sparkly Soul

Athleta.com

Top off your look with a bit of sparkle. Not only does this headband give you major style points, but it will also stay securely in place for your entire workout.

available at athleta.com $15
14
Nike Pro Hypercool Frequency

Nike.com

Go bold or go home with a top that means business. Thanks to body-mapped mesh panels and DRI-fit fabric, you’ll stay cool (and dry!) while sweating it up in your favorite spin class.

available at nike.com $45
15
Zara Terez Natural Pineapple Performance Leggings

Shopbop.com

Your cheeky side will shine through with these fun leggings, which also give you the perfect excuse to break out the pineapple emoji.

available at shopbop.com $73
