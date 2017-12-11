8 Gifts for Your Friend Who’s Always Cold

Help her ward off the chill with these ultra-cozy blankets, slippers, earmuffs, and more.
If you have a friend who seems to always be freezing (you know, the one whose fingers always feel like icicles and who carries around an extra layer at all times), it's no secret that the winter months are her worst nightmare. Dropping temps and whipping winds don't help a serious case of the chills, but the right clothes and accessories can keep your friend warm all season long. From slippers that can be microwaved for extra warmth to a lightweight puffer jacket, here are the coziest gifts she'll truly appreciate—and actually use.
1
Lasko Ceramic Bathroom Heater
Undressing on chilly mornings is never pleasant, but this nifty space heater warms up the bathroom to prevent early-morning goosebumps. It offers both low and high settings, plus a feature that provides an hour of steady heat before turning off automatically.
2
Snookiz Microwave Heated Faux Suede Women's Booties
Give her slippers a toasty upgrade with these microwaveable booties. The removable soles can be heated up in the microwave for extra warmth, while faux shearling adds a touch of coziness.
3
Therapedic Silky Plush Warming Blanket
Curling up in a luxurious throw is always a treat. This plush warming blanket comes in different sizes, so she can use it as a throw on the couch or an extra layer in bed. The dual-zone control setting on the king and queen sizes is ideal for couples who have different temperature preferences: just set the remote to the preferred heat level and it will only warm that side of the blanket. Genius.
4
Belted Cardigan
The closest she'll get to a work-appropriate robe, this long cardigan is great for a cold office or trips to and from the gym.
5
Ultra Light Down Jacket
Layers are a must for people who are always cold. This down jacket can be worn by itself in the fall or layered under a heavier coat in winter. The ultra-light, compact material can be folded into its small travel pouch for easy transport.
6
Earmuff Headphones
Thanks to the built-in headphones, she can keep her ears nice and toasty while listening to her favorite playlist on winter runs or her commute to work.
7
12-Volt Infra-Heat Massage Cushion
Turn her desk chair into a spa-like experience with this heated cushion. It features a warming lower back pad to relieve tense muscles and ward off the cold.
8
HotHands Hand Warmers
Her pockets just got a super-cozy upgrade, thanks to these genius hand warmers that provide hours of safe heat. Also good: They're available in packs of five through 480, so you can order the exact amount you need.