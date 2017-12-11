8 Gifts for Your Friend Who’s Always Cold

If you have a friend who seems to always be freezing (you know, the one whose fingers always feel like icicles and who carries around an extra layer at all times), it's no secret that the winter months are her worst nightmare. Dropping temps and whipping winds don't help a serious case of the chills, but the right clothes and accessories can keep your friend warm all season long. From slippers that can be microwaved for extra warmth to a lightweight puffer jacket, here are the coziest gifts she'll truly appreciate—and actually use.