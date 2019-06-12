11 Cooling Pajamas for Hot Sleepers, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I may be in my thirties, but I’m convinced I suffer from early on-set menopause at night. Seriously. I’ve been known to sleep with the windows wide open in the dead of winter and with the fan on at night, and I’m still a total sweat factory. When summer rolls around, I toss and turn, shed layers, and search for the ‘cool spots’ in the sheets—I just can’t get comfortable. And waking up in a pool of your own sweat is not a cute look.

If you are like me and suffer from night sweats or menopausal hot flashes, choosing pajamas made of natural fibers like cotton and bamboo can be a huge game changer. Not only do they help you wick moisture, but they’re quick drying and keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

In preparation for these warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best cooling pajamas, according to fellow reviewers who run hot.

