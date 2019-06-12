11 Cooling Pajamas for Hot Sleepers, According to Customer Reviews

You don’t have to sweat for a good night’s sleep.
I may be in my thirties, but I’m convinced I suffer from early on-set menopause at night. Seriously. I’ve been known to sleep with the windows wide open in the dead of winter and with the fan on at night, and I’m still a total sweat factory. When summer rolls around, I toss and turn, shed layers, and search for the ‘cool spots’ in the sheets—I just can’t get comfortable. And waking up in a pool of your own sweat is not a cute look.
If you are like me and suffer from night sweats or menopausal hot flashes, choosing pajamas made of natural fibers like cotton and bamboo can be a huge game changer. Not only do they help you wick moisture, but they’re quick drying and keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.
In preparation for these warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best cooling pajamas, according to fellow reviewers who run hot.
1
Sleepy Time Women's Bamboo Pajamas
Made of a moisture-wicking bamboo fabric, this soft strappy tank and short set will keep you dry and comfortable—even through night sweats. Customers do note that the sizes tend to run a bit small (so if you’re between sizes, go up), but say this set is so comfortable they don’t even care.
“I have hot flashes at night and these pajamas have been a life saver. They really keep me much cooler,” said one reviewer.
2
Ekouaer Pajama Set
Whether you live in a warm climate or just tend to overheat at night, this pajama set has a silk-like feel and will keep you refreshingly cool all night long. In fact, it’s the best-selling women’s pajama set on Amazon right now, so you know it’s got to be good—and there are 31 different colors and patterns to choose from, too.
“Absorbs cool air and almost feels like wearing refrigerated PJ's,” wrote a shopper. “I know this sounds silly but both me and my husband were amazed! If you live in hot areas which we do, you will love these.”
3
TexereSilk Women’s Button-Up Long Sleeve Pajamas
A blend of bamboo viscose and cotton, these long-sleeve pajamas help to regulate your temperature at night, keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer. Bonus: They’re naturally hypoallergenic and great for those with sensitive skin or allergies.
“These are so soft, comfortable and perfect for someone who gets hot flashes,” shared a customer.
4
GYS Women’s Bamboo Pajama Tank and Shorts Set
Perfect for women who naturally run hot or suffer from menopausal hot flashes, this set is made of breathable bamboo and stretchy spandex, and the lace fringe adds a flattering touch to basic PJs.
One reviewer raved, “These are SO incredibly soft and they absolutely do their job which is to keep me cool at night.”
5
Hotouch Women’s Pajama Set
This nautical striped t-shirt and short combination is cute enough to wear for a movie night with friends, and also lightweight and comfortable enough to sleep through the night without having to shed a layer.
“It's ultra soft, stretchy without ever becoming stretched out and cool to the touch, which is great if you sleep ‘hot’,” a shopper wrote.
6
Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set
These sweat-wicking, cool-to-the-touch matching PJ sets will keep you from tossing and turning with night sweats. Plus, they come in a variety of classic solids and adorable patterns, like leopard and palm print.
“The fabric is sooo soft. They drape perfectly, and somehow when I'm hot at night they stay cool, when I'm cold at night they keep me warm,” wrote one customer.
7
Mae Women’s Sleepwear Sleeveless Split-Back Top and Short Pajama Set
The tulip back on the top offers natural ventilation and added breathability while you sleep, and the shorts leave legs exposed at night so you don’t get too hot.
“This is a nice, cool, and comfortable pajama set. The material is thin so it lets you breath, especially when it is hot,” wrote a reviewer.
8
Eberjey Women’s Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve and Pant Pajama Sleepwear Set
Made of spandex and modal (from beech trees), this sophisticated pajama set has chic contrasting piping and is cool to the touch—ideal for hot sleepers.
“So soft and comfortable, and cute,” said one shopper. “Perfect to wear as loungewear and doesn’t get overly hot sleeping.”
9
Soma Cool Nights Colorblock Sleep Cami and Shorts
We love this breathable chevron-printed cami and short set, which has a built-in shelf bra for support and adjustable elastic straps for comfort. Pair this swing tank with the matching Cool Nights Grosgrain Trim Pajama Shorts for an adorable yet comfortable bedtime look.
“So soft and I don’t wake up a hot mess in the morning. I can’t sleep in anything but Cool Nights,” claimed a customer.
10
Latuza Women’s V-Neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set
With over 800 5-star reviews, this loose-fitting, lightweight set gives your skin room to breathe while you sleep, and features smooth satin trim at the collar and leg opening for a hit of style.
One customer raved, “If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these pjs enough.”
11
GYS Women’s Bamboo Viscose Sleeveless V-Neck Nightgown
More of a nightgown kind of girl? This lusciously soft, comfortable nightshirt is great for those who sweat the bed or suffer from hot flushes. The best news? It comes in an inclusive range of sizes from small (4 to 6) to 4XP (26W to 28W).
“I am so happy with this nightgown,” wrote a shopper. “It breathes and does not retain moisture from menopausal night sweats.”