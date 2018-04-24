These Are the 10 Best Cooling Bras for Preventing Boob Sweat

Make uncomfortable boob sweat a thing of the past with these breathable, cooling bras.
Like thigh rub, boob sweat is one of those frustrating warm-weather annoyances many women deal with. Not only are sweat stains a huge pain, but moisture sitting on your skin (especially in this super-sensitive area) can cause chafing to occur. But the good news is that not all bras are so stifling—some are actually designed to help keep you cool, thanks to genius features such as mesh panels, large open backs, and moisture-wicking fabric. Whether you're going through menopause, have a medical condition, naturally run hot, or are simply trying to get through the summer sweat-free, these cooling bras will keep you supported and comfortable throughout the day.
Want more cooling products? Check out our favorite cooling bed sheets and cooling pillows to keep night sweats at bay.
1
Vanity Fair Cooling Touch Full Coverage Bra
With its breathable WinCool fabric and mesh inserts that keep things airy, this bra will be your new everyday favorite. But as lightweight as the material is, it still delivers plenty of support with underwire and full-coverage cups.
2
Hanes Women’s X-Temp Wirefree Bra
If you're looking for comfort, this soft T-shirt bra is the answer. It's wire-free with moisture-wicking fabric. Even better: mesh panels help encourage air flow.
3
Lane Bryant The Cooling Bra
Another great find from Lane Bryant. The silky microfiber material, breathable mesh details, and open back keep things cool.
4
Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free Lift Contour Bra
This super-comfortable, wire-free bra has Chill FX cup lining, which helps cool you down while also providing definition.
5
Aerie Hannah Demi Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
If you have a smaller cup size and don't need a ton of support, demi-coverage bras are a good choice; the lower cut makes it easier for skin to breathe. This one from Aerie is made with supersoft cotton with lace panels on the band.
6
Madewell Cotton-Modal Kealy Longline Bralette
Free of wires with skinny, adjustable straps and cotton-modal blend fabric, you might just forget you're even wearing this bralette. Also good: a deep plunge that helps encourage airflow in between cleavage.
7
Glamorise Magic Lift Wire-Free Cotton Support Bra
With its Magic Lift band and wide straps, this bra is ideal for those who need a little extra support. (Even better: It's available in a wide range of cup sizes, from B to J.) And thanks to a soft cotton blend fabric and well-placed lace cutouts, you'll stay cool and dry in addition to supported.
8
Calvin Klein Body Cotton Bralette
Lace and mesh are great, but nothing encourages airflow quite like a full cutout. This new take on the classic Calvin Klein bralette comes in four neutral hues (including this on-trend rifle green) with a 100% cotton fabric and a wide band for extra support and lift.
9
Everlane Tank Bra
If you crave minimal fabric between your girls and, well, the air, you can't do much better than Everlane's Tank Bra. It's double lined for support, but free of any padding that could cause you to overheat. The low scoop neck keeps things breezy, and the fabric is 92% supima cotton with a hint of elastane for stretch.
10
Tommy Hilfiger Push-Up Bralette
Mesh panels, a keyhole cutout, and 95% cotton fabric make this bra perfect for steamy temps. Plus, the '90s-inspired style is seriously on trend.