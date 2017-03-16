8 Cool Hoodies That Prove Sweatshirts Can Be Chic

You're never going to want to take these off. 

Anthea Levi
March 16, 2017

Whether you’re a jeans and t-shirt type or a dawn-‘til-dusk stiletto wearer, you can probably appreciate the beauty of perfect hoodie. It’s soft, it’s snuggly, it’s all kinds of cozy. And while a fleece typically isn’t office-appropriate, opportunities for sporting stylish sweatshirts abound. Slip into a cashmere zip-up post-shower or throw on a patterned pullover after Pilates class. It all works. Ready to feel warm and fuzzy inside and out? Here are 8 cool hoodies for women we’re all about right now. 

1
Athleta Techie Sweat Hoodie

athleta.com

Be anything but basic in this cowl-neck hoodie from Athleta. The adjustable drawstring around the stylized neckline will keep you warm while you look cute too. 

2
Monrow Oversized Camo Zip Hoodie

bloomingdales.com

If you love camo print but don’t want to get lost in the mix, do blue instead. Our favorite way to mix up the classic army pattern? This machine-washable zip-up that’s all kinds of laidback. 

3
Old Navy Go-Dry Tech-Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

oldnavy.com

You’ll want to wear this feel-good fleece from the Spin studio to the street, thanks to its flattering cut (it hits right below the waist) and extra warm features, like thumb loops on each cuff. 

4
Honey Punch Cozy Hoodie

bloomingdales.com

You’ll feel pretty in pink with this v-neck knit that comes with banded cuffs and a kangaroo pocket in front. Made from rayon and cotton, the sweet hoodie is the perfect top to slip into on the weekend, whether you’re bopping around from one plan to the next, or lounging on the couch all day long (go ahead, you deserve it). 

5
Forever 21 Floral Embroidery Hoodie

Forevor21.com

Get your floral fix with this terry knit sweatshirt from Forever 21. Affordable and embroidered, the hoodie is your best bet for weekend brunch dates, snuggling up with a good book, and beyond. 

6
Adidas Athletics Sport2Street LTWT Full Zip Hoodie

six02.com

Lightweight and comfortable, this relaxed-fit hoodie also packs style points with its marled fabric and cuffed sleeves.

7
Madewell Embroidered Eye Hoodie Sweatshirt

madewell.com

Madewell's Mile(s) collection is inspired by the Japanese concept of "one mile wear," or clothes you wear when you're within a mile of your home—think grabbing coffee, going to the park, or running errands. This basic slouchy sweatshirt is elevated with an embroidered bold eye graphic. 

8
Lucy Hatha Everyday Terry Full Zip

lucy.com

An oversize collar and asymmetrical zipper add style to this ultrasoft hoodie. 

