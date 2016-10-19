The Best New Compression Leggings for Women

If you usually stick to regular leggings for your workouts, it's time to make compression tights the new star of your running kit. The body benefits of leg compression pants are for real: They can reduce muscle pain, damage, and inflammation, and help you go longer without getting fatigued, according to a meta-analysis of 32 studies in the journal of Sports Medicine. Ready to take the plunge? These cool new patterns will help even a newbie feel like a seasoned pro.