15 of the Most Comfortable Walking Shoes Nurses Swear By

Of course Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s sneaker is a tried-and-true pick for people who work on their feet all day (or simply want to stay comfortable as they get their daily steps in). The Slow Man shoe has a slip-on, sock-like design and a thick, slip-proof sole that provides plenty of cushion and bounce with each step.

A whopping 36,000 shoppers left the shoe a perfect five-star rating. “I am a nurse who suffered from plantar fasciitis for 3 years and had to invest in good shoes with arch support for standing and walking on my feet for 12-hour shifts,” one reviewer wrote. “I decided to buy the shoes and give them a try. I have been working 4 12-hour shifts a week and these shoes have been heaven sent! I've had them for 3 weeks now. It feels like I’m walking on air.”