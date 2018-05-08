10 Comfort Heels That Won't Wreck Your Feet

Podiatrists weigh in on the high heel habits that could be hurting your health and how to choose better-for-you soles.

Women and high heels have long been in a love-hate relationship—and for good reason. Though stilettos elongate your legs and accentuate your shapely calves, they’re also killer on the feet. But what if an evening spent in heels didn’t have to end in swelling and blisters? We asked four podiatrists to share their top tips for choosing better-for-you shoes.

“My philosophy is that wearing shoes is like dieting,” says New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner. “When we diet, we count calories. When we wear shoes, we count the hours we wear them. Don’t wear heels for more than two hours at a time if you’re standing or walking in them.”

Howard Osterman, a Washington, DC-based podiatrist, adds that shoppers should look for shoes with cushioned forefoots, and always make sure there is a platform if the heel height exceeds three inches.

According to New York City-based podiatrist Emily Splichal, it’s not only about the heel. It’s important how you treat your feet post-wear, too: “Focus on stiletto recovery after a day or night in heels,” Dr. Splichal says. She rolling feet on a golf ball, stretching the calves, and spreading the toes with products like Correct Toes or Yoga Toes. “Even the healthiest heels are still stressful to the foot and body, so recovery is one of the most important secrets to being able to wear heels pain-free.”

Wondering what other heel habits could be hurting your health? Read on for expert tips and 11 foot-friendly options for every style.