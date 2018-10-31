I Have Meghan Markle's Go-To Flats—And They Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I've Ever Owned

You know when you find a shoe that's so comfy, you want to wear it every single day? For me, that pair is my Rothy's pointed flats. And I feel a little sheepish admitting I do actually wear them every day.

I first spotted Rothy's colorful line on social media. And because the brand is all over Facebook and Instagram, my pair has sparked many a conversation with strangers and acquaintances. Even my ob-gyn wanted to know if I liked my Rothy's.

I tell everyone who asks the same thing: I can wear my flax-colored pair ($145; rothys.com) with almost anything. They go with my weekend clothes and my work outfits. And best of all, they've never made my feet hurt. I wear them all day long, with zero complaints. (That probably has to do with the fact that these shoes weigh almost nothing, and have a flexible rubber sole.) My pair does get a little stinky every two months or so. But I just pop the shoes in the washing machine and they come out like new.

If you couldn't tell, I'm a little obsessed with Rothy's—so I was happy to see Meghan Markle is a fan, too! She was recently spotted walking around Sydney, Australia, and on the beach in a pair of the brand's black pointed flats. (If you prefer a different silhouette, though, Rothy's also makes a round-toe flat, a loafer, and a sneaker.)

Finally, here's what makes me feel extra good in my Rothy's: The knit uppers are 100% recycled water bottles—nothing else. According to the website, some 18 million bottles have been reincarnated as Rothy's shoes to date. So not only are these shoes adorable, they're also eco-friendly. Shop the full collection at rothys.com.

