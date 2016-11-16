9 Comfortable Booties Made for Walking

These sturdy and stylish ankle boots are perfect for fall travel—or any other time you'll be on your feet all day. 

Christine Mattheis
November 16, 2016

Booties are a cold-weather wardrobe staple. They can be worn with just about anything in your closet, from chic dresses to casual jeans, or even leggings (post-workout, of course). Since they really do go with everything, lots of women consider them the ultimate all-day shoe—but if you don’t shop smart, you could wind up with a pair that pinches your toes, brings on blisters, or takes a toll on your arches. That’s why we rounded up 9 pairs of booties that are designed to support your feet throughout the day, no matter where it takes you. They feature sturdy and supportive soles, stacked heels for stability, and high-quality uppers that cradle your feet in comfort. Keep reading—your feet will thank you.

1
Born Atonia

zappos.com

A steel shank in the sole provides ample support for days spent on your feet.

available at zappos.com $115
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Munro Robyn

nordstrom.com

A side zipper allows for easy on-and-off, while a soft knit lining wicks sweat and prevents stink. Plus, a leather heel cup prevents slippage.

available at nordstrom.com $225
SHOP NOW

3
Mephisto Seddy

zappos.com

A favorite brand of podiatrists, this Mephisto bootie boasts a natural rubber sole that absorbs shock, keeping your joints happy.

available at zappos.com $399
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Rockport City Casuals Catriona Buckle Bootie

zappos.com

The heel may be on the higher side, but don’t let that fool you—this shoe still offers plenty of support with a stacked, rubberized heel, as well as a shock system that absorbs rebound at the back and front of the shoe.

available at zappos.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Clarks Spye Astro

zappos.com

This slick leather bootie has an OrthoLite footbed, which offers cushiony comfort and plenty of support.

available at zappos.com $130
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
TOMS Desert Wedge

toms.com

Who needs stilettos when you have these sexy wedges? Laces in the front allow for a customizable fit.

available at toms.com $89
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Dr. Scholl’s Jonet

zappos.com

This bootie is lined in soft leather, which prevents blisters on even the most sensitive feet. Memory Fit Foam footbeds mold to your own unique foot shape.

available at zappos.com $118
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Sofft Weston

nordstrom.com

Wingtip and brogue details give this bootie a unique menswear-inspired look. A stacked heel, combined with a grippy outsole, provide stability, even on slick surfaces.

available at nordstrom.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Comfortiva Rivington

zappos.com

A pillowtop memory-foam footbed isn’t all this bootie offers—it also has supple suede upper accented by fun fringe.

available at zappos.com $120
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up