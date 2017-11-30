8 Comfortable Ballet Flats That Won't Wreck Your Feet

Simple ballet flats are one of our favorite sole styles, but when it comes to comfort, most pairs don’t quite cut it. “Flats generally lack shock absorption and arch support. The heels are very flat and the toeboxes are often narrow,” said New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, MD, in a prior interview with Health. “Without thickness in the arch and wide, chunky heels, flats can cause instability in the gait cycle and, eventually, pain.”

Not willing to eliminate the classic style from your closet? No need to. Here are eight ballet flats that will keep your feet feeling healthy, without wrecking your wardrobe.