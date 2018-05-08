11 Comfort Wedding Shoes You Can Actually Dance In

Bridal shoes so comfortable, you won't need to change into flip-flops for the afterparty.
Negotiating with vendors, finalizing your guest list, making a budget (and actually sticking to it). There are plenty of things to stress about when planning a wedding. The one thing you don't want to have to worry about? Walking down the aisle and realizing your to-die-for wedding shoes are giving you a painful blister.
Believe it or not, it is possible to score stylish wedding shoes that won't kill your feet. Whether you're planning on sporting heels or flats on the big day, the key is to look for feet-saving details as you shop. We asked podiatrists in previous interviews with Health to share some of their best tips for finding comfortable shoes: New York City-based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera told us to look for a cushioned footbed; New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner recommended plenty of supportive straps; and Washington, DC-based podiatrist Howard Osterman suggested cushioned forefoots and a sensible heel (think: not too high or too skinny).
Here, 12 swoon-worthy wedding shoes that incorporate some of these podiatrist-recommended details—and will keep you blissfully blister-free from the ceremony to the after party.
1
Kate Spade Dolores Block Heel Pump
Block heels are in right now, which is great news for brides—a more substantial heel means there's less risk of wobbling on the dance floor. We love that this glittering pair from Kate Spade is sensible yet sparkly.
2
Nine West Nora
The adjustable ankle straps and lightly padded footbeds make these heels a dream for the bride who loves comfort. Available in multiple metallic and a solid nude, these shoes can compliment any wedding dress—and be worn again with ease.
3
Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals
These star-studded Loeffler Randall sandals should be on the wish list for any bride having a beach wedding. Not only do they have a comfortable rubber sole and wraparound ties to keep feet snug, but you can also pack them for your honeymoon.
4
Blue by Betsy Johnson Adley
It doesn't get much more "bridal" than these Blue by Betsy Johnson beauties, which feature an embroidered lace detail over mesh and a pop of something blue on the soles.
5
Stuart Weitzman 'Nearlynude/Simple' Ankle Strap Sandal
They're not cheap, but these Stuart Weitzman stunners are worth the splurge. They come in four wedding-ready metallic hues, including palegold glass (pictured), pewter glass, tin glass, and beige glass. The 2 3/4-inch heel will give you a lift without throwing you off balance.
6
Imagine by Vince Camuto 'Phoebe' Embellished T-Strap Sandal
The T-strap on these elegant white satin sandals will help prevent slipping. And while the heel is on the skinnier side, it's not quite as high as it looks, making these a good choice for the bride who wants the look of a heel without lots of extra height.
7
Marc Jacobs Daisy Studded Espadrille
With white leather, daisy accents, and a toebox that's not too narrow (in other words, no squished toes), this might just be the perfect bridal flat in an unexpected espadrille style. The only caveat: They run a bit large, so size down.
8
BHLDN De Mer Wedges
When it comes to comfortable heels, it doesn't get much better than a wedge. This satin set—from Anthropologie's bridal boutique BHLDN—have lovely details like shimmery scallops with peekaboo cutouts around the ankle.
9
TOMS Natural Moroccan Crochet Women’s Classics
You love them for your day-to-day, so why not on your wedding day? Brides looking for the ultimate in comfort will love the crocheted design, molded insole, and comfortable fit of these TOMS.
10
Blue By Betsy Johnson Molly
A low stacked heel, slingback straps, and cushioned footbed give these on-trend flats serious comfort points. Bonus points awarded for the statement-making, rhinestone-encrusted toes.
11
Badgley Mischka Barre
Because it's your wedding and you can wear sneakers if you want to.