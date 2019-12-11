With the spirit of the holidays here and all, we figured we’d let you in on a little secret: Amazon has its very own legging section, which is basically the IRL equivalent of the North Pole for gym-goers. Yep, you’re welcome. And while we’ll be the first to admit how much we love our high-end Lululemon and Alo leggings, sometimes you find your workout wardrobe in need of a reset—and leggings that cost upwards of $100 aren’t the most feasible option for making that happen.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Leggings Are so Good, Everyone Should Own a Pair

In other words, an affordable pair of leggings that perform like the splurge-worthy designer styles we love should never be underestimated. So when we spotted the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings ($30; amazon.com) and noticed they’d racked up a near-perfect Amazon rating with thousands of rave reviews, we had to figure out what all the hype was about.

For starters, there are over 19 patterns to choose from—ranging from a cool cyan leopard print to an abstract floral design—so the high-waisted leggings come with no shortage of options. They say variety is the spice of life, and if that’s so, then these leggings may just be the little bit of ‘oomph’ you need to make it to that workout class you signed up for earlier in the day while riding the caffeine wave of your morning coffee. We’ve all been there.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Leggings in Camo, $30; amazon.com

But what’s most impressive about the $30 leggings is how frequently Amazon shoppers compare them to the coveted Align leggings by Lululemon. In fact, hundreds of glowing reviews left for the buttery soft leggings mention how similar they are in fit, feel, and style to Lululemon leggings. The main difference? This budget-friendly find costs a fraction of the price of our beloved Lulu’s. Some even said they like their Colorfulkoala pair better because they have a more compressive, supportive fit.

RELATED: These Are the Only Leggings That Keep Me Cool and Comfortable During Hot Yoga

“I found out about these leggings from Kathryn Mueller's YouTube reviews and they are just as amazing as she said! They are the most amazing fabric and they look and feel just like Lululemons, so much so that my sister (who is obsessed with and owns a ton of Lululemon) thought that they were from there. She was blown away by the price and quality and has since bought 2 pairs herself! They are so soft, perfectly stretchy, super comfortable for lounging but also great for workouts,” one reviewer said. “They don't fall down on me at all and they are very flattering on the booty and thigh area... I don't think you can find many other leggings that are this great of quality for the price.”

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Leggings in Snake Print, $30; amazon.com

And of course, when you’re looking for an affordable alternative, you don’t want to spend your money on a pair that falls apart after a few wears. Since Amazon shoppers vouch for the Colorfulkoala’s impressive quality and ability to stand up to tough workouts (psst, they’re squat-proof!) and multiple washes over time, the dupe only gets better.

RELATED: I Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Leggings, and I’m Officially Obsessed

“The quality and longevity of these leggings outweighs Lululemon by a long run! I have bought three pairs of Colorfulkoala leggings and plan on purchasing ever color/print they offer,” said another shopper. “These are so buttery soft and give that “naked feel” that make them perfect for not only working out, but everyday wear. They stay in place and are not see-through and I have washed AND dried each pair multiple times and am noticing very minimal pilling on the seams.”

Thanks to the low price tag, you can stock up on multiple pairs of the Colorfulkoala leggings in different prints, and still spend less than you would on the Lululemon leggings so many shoppers have compared them to. So whether you’re planning to ring in the new year with some fresh activewear pieces or want to give the gift of cozy leggings this holiday season, you know where to snag a high-quality (and high-performing) option without breaking the bank.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Leggings in Leopard, $30; amazon.com

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.