The $65 Reebok Leggings Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, and Olivia Culpo Love

Finding the perfect pair of workout leggings can be a challenge. Whether you prefer them high waisted or adore a subtle mesh detail, the options can seem endless. One athleisure trend that's proven it’s here to stay, though? Colorblock leggings.

Accented with bold patches of color, these statement leggings are slimming and stylish. And celebs love them, too. Superfit stars like Olivia Culpo (she recently shared a photo wearing them on Instagram), Vanessa Hudgens (she was photographed running errands in the colorful tights), and Nina Dobrev (the star recently signed on as Reebok's newest brand ambassador) have all been spotted rocking the same pair of Reebok Speedwick Color Block Tights ($65, nordstrom.com, macys.com, and reebok.com).

We can see why A-listers love these leggings. The black, white, and red design is subtle enough that it doesn't dictate your entire athleisure look. Plus, they’re made from moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric that repels sweat and fights odor-causing germs (so necessary after a hot yoga class).

Speedwicks not your style? Try one of these alternatives, all also from Reebok.

Reebok Lux Colorblock Tights

If a pop of red feels too bright, try these neutral grey leggings ($65, nordstrom.com) that go with almost everything. Just like the Speedwicks, they’re made from fabric that’s sweat-friendly and easy to clean.

Reebok Colorblock Capris

Take your tights up a notch (literally) with these capri-length leggings ($45, nordstrom.com) that are perfect for a serious spin class or summer run.

G Pack Leggings

These mid-rise tights ($40, nordstrom.com) are begging to be worn to a dance cardio class, if you ask us. After all, doesn't everybody need a pair of guava-colored leggings in their closet?