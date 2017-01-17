Moto leggings were big in 2016, and the mesh-paneled tights trend is still going strong—but now there's a new type of leggings on taking over gyms everywhere: Colorblocking. The colorblock leggings trend is all about big, bold splashes of color, which happen to make your legs look amazing. Colorblocking highlights your toned muscles and has a super-slimming effect. Whether you’re looking for a statement legging or pants to pair with a patterned top, there’s a colorblock legging with your name on it. Check out our favorite picks below and get in on the trend.