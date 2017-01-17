Color Block Leggings We’re Obsessed With Right Now 

Courtesy of Manufacturers

These workout leggings flatter any shape, and are as home at barre class as at brunch. 

Kristin Canning
January 17, 2017

Moto leggings were big in 2016, and the mesh-paneled tights trend is still going strong—but now there's a new type of leggings on taking over gyms everywhere: Colorblocking. The colorblock leggings trend is all about big, bold splashes of color, which happen to make your legs look amazing. Colorblocking highlights your toned muscles and has a super-slimming effect. Whether you’re looking for a statement legging or pants to pair with a patterned top, there’s a colorblock legging with your name on it. Check out our favorite picks below and get in on the trend.

1
Athleta Polartec Powerlift Tight 2.0

Athleta.com

These leggings will keep you toasty on chilly runs—yet they’re super lightweight. Side pockets can easily hold your phone and keys, and reflective details help you stay visible at night. 

available at athleta.com $78
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Laain Lydia Curve Mesh Leggings

Bandier.com

Mesh panels create breathability, while ankle zippers allow you to adjust the fit. These sporty leggings also feature a zippered pocket at the rear. 

available at bandier.com $179
SHOP NOW

3
Marika Blizzard Long Legging

Marika.com

This pair will wick away sweat and hold in heat, keeping you dry and warm during wintry workouts. You’ll find a hidden pocket tucked into the waistband, too. 

available at marika.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
New Balance J.Crew Fashion Tight

Newbalance.com

These leggings have a matte, opaque finish, helping to disguise sweat stains mid-workout. Plus, convenient side pockets help you stay on the go. 

available at newbalance.com $95
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
C9 Champion Freedom Asymmetrical Leggings

target.com

These high-performance tights feature a wide waistband that will keep you comfortable, no matter the workout. 

available at target.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Nike Zoned Sculpt Training Capri

Nike.com

These mid-length tights have contoured fabric to help support muscles as you work out. The ribbed, high waistband keeps you locked in. 

available at nike.com $140
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Prana Gabi Legging

Prana.com

With a wide, comfortable waistband and quick-dry fabric, these leggings are perfect for stretching it out in a hot yoga class.

available at prana.com $38
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Reflex Mesh Pocket Leggings

Six02.com

Classic leggings with an edgy feel and sexy sheer mesh details. Fishnet pockets hold your stuff when you’re on the go. 

available at six02.com $48
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Sweaty Betty Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings

Sweatybetty.com

These reversible leggings allow you to go neutral or bright. They’re designed to stay opaque no matter how bendy you get in class—win!

available at sweatybetty.com $130
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Engineered Leggings

Underarmour.com

The anti-microbial technology in these leggings helps them stay fresh longer. Moisture wicking and four-way-stretch make any workout better. 

available at underarmour.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Zobha Bey Garter Leggings with Contrast Mesh

Zobha.com

Mesh panels at the knees allow your skin to breath and your body to move more freely. 

available at zobha.com $41
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up