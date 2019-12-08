There are plenty of downsides to winter: dry skin, wind burnt cheeks, and less daylight; but one upside to the seasonal change we can’t wait for every year is the chance to wear booties again. Unfortunately, finding a comfortable pair that also looks good can be a struggle—even if they are a cold weather staple.

In our hunt for the perfect booties, we finally came across the Clarks Verona Trish ($65, was $130; zappos.com). Between the chunky block heel and pointed toes, these stylish booties may not look super comfortable, but reviewers are adamant that these shoes actually earn an A+ in comfort.

If you’re wondering what makes these booties better than the rest, we’ve got the lowdown. Podiatrist-approved brand Clarks constructed the shoes with your feet in mind, keeping the heel height under three inches and incorporating its signature Cushion Soft technology, a high-rebound foam concealed inside the shoe to lessen the impact of every last step.

As a result, the shoes actually feel supportive all day long, with one NYC-dweller claiming they’re the perfect shoes for walking around the concrete jungle. Plus, the modern design even has an added layer of traction patterns ingrained into the durable rubber outsole to prevent slips and falls during cold, icy weather.

Versatile enough to wear to the office or a night out on the town, the shoes are also made with a premium leather that’s available in black, taupe, or tan. Reviewers did reveal the buttery-soft leather, while beautiful, is prone to some scuffing. However, that didn’t stop multiple shoppers from calling these their favorite booties ever.

“Lately I have been on a boot frenzy. As Zappos will attest, I have bought and returned many a pair lately. These, however, were a different story!” one five-star reviewer raved. “They are that great mix between cute and rugged. The Clark's brand rarely disappoint in the comfort department and these fit perfect. I knew the minute the box arrived that they would be a favorite.These are great boots. The color is beautiful, the fit perfect, and the style cute as can be.’

To buy: Clarks Verona Trish Booties, $65 (was $130); zappos.com

But the thing that really sold us on these Clarks booties was the price. Right now, they’re marked down to just $65 as part of Zappos' Daily Deals sale. The deals, which launched December 1, cut the prices of one style daily by at least 40%. As a result, you can score a super trendy style for a fraction of the price. For us, that’s grabbing a pair of these unbelievably comfortable booties before they’re gone.

