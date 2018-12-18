Chunky Dad Shoes Are Trending—Here Are 11 That You'll Totally Want to Wear

Who knew Dad was sooo cool.
Nothing says "dad" like a chunky kick. Or Velcro (but we'll spare you). In case you haven't heard, the 90s are making a comeback in the form of thick-soled shoes (and scrunchies!), and the dad trend is seriously giving us life. Who would have thought we'd be borrowing style from our dads?
High fashion and athletic brands alike (think: Balenciaga, Nike, and New Balance) are churning out the blocky silhouettes in neutral colorways and retro color blocking, and society is embracing them. Even celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid are scooping up and sporting the clunky dad trend.
While it may look like you have bricks strapped to your feet, these thick-soled sneakers are surprisingly lightweight and comfortable. Plus, they're more fashion forward than your gym sneakers, meaning you can wear them to brunch with girlfriends or at the office.
Scroll down for 11 chunky sneaker styles stolen from Dad that will actually look cute on you.
1
Puma Thunder Rive Droite Sneakers
These 90s-inspired kicks with their bold color blocking and chunky sole are stylish enough for a fashion runway, but still a totally realistic (and comfortable) option for everyday wear. Pair with a midi skirt and sweater or leggings and sweatshirt for a cool athleisure look.
2
FILA Disruptor 2 Premium Mono Sneaker
Trendy white platform sneakers are going nowhere for 2019, and these in particular are Gigi Hadid-approved. The lugged rubber sole provides extra cushioning, and the neutral color makes them versatile enough to wear with a dress, cropped jean, or jogger for bopping around town on weekends. Tip: to keep these babies a bright white, gently clean leather with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers ($5; amazon.com).
3
Sketchers Women's D'Lites 3 Sneaker
Chic rose mauve sneakers are what your closet is missing! These lightweight Sketchers combine luxurious leather and suede panels with athletic mesh for breathability, and have air cooled memory foam cushioned insoles, so you can wear them all day with zero soreness.
4
Public Desire Leopard Print Chunky Sneakers
Say buh-bye to your office stilettos! These leopard sneakers will amp up your basic work wardrobe without the pinching and blisters that come with heels. Pair with black dress pants (or black leather culottes!) and a silk blouse or sweater for an elevated office look.
5
New Balance X-90
Great for the farmers market or even a light hike, these moss green knit sneakers have sturdy REVlite midsoles that that are anything but bulky. Not only do they offer more stability and durability, but the soles are 30% lighter in weight than other sneaker foams.
6
Steve Madden Memory
While these certainly nail the comfy and clunky "dad shoe" silhouette, the soft blush, gray, and mustard color blocking will keep anyone from thinking that you actually stole these out of your father's closet.
7
Akira Colorblock Chunky Retro Dad Sneaker
Your new favorite winter sneaker. Pair with black jeans and an oversized tee or sweater for a effortlessly casual look you can rock anywhere.
8
Nike Air Huarache City Low Sneaker
Featuring a molded huarache-strap system, lightweight cushioning, and a sock sleeve for a custom fit, these sporty, fashion-forward sneakers are travel-friendly and will make even airport sweatpants or leggings look chic.
9
Adidas Originals Falcon Shoes
The party is here! These colorful dad sneaks are constructed of mesh and metallic faux leather overlays that make them more wearable than your average athletic shoes. Bonus: They have a supportive, cushioned feel to take you from Saturday brunch to Saturday night party mode.
10
Calvin Klein Jeans Marvin Logo Sneaker
This Calvin Klein chunky sneaker is giving us total dad-on-the-trail hiker vibes. Complete with suede and mesh details, this rugged shoe also has a padded footbed and rubber base for extra traction, making them a lifesaver when it comes to slippery winter streets.
11
Wild Fable Corene High Top Chunky Sneakers
Show us a cuter pair of white high tops. We'll wait. The chunky, go-with-everything sneakers offer luxury, style, and total comfort, and no one will ever guess that they're from Target!