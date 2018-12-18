Chunky Dad Shoes Are Trending—Here Are 11 That You'll Totally Want to Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nothing says "dad" like a chunky kick. Or Velcro (but we'll spare you). In case you haven't heard, the 90s are making a comeback in the form of thick-soled shoes (and scrunchies!), and the dad trend is seriously giving us life. Who would have thought we'd be borrowing style from our dads?

High fashion and athletic brands alike (think: Balenciaga, Nike, and New Balance) are churning out the blocky silhouettes in neutral colorways and retro color blocking, and society is embracing them. Even celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid are scooping up and sporting the clunky dad trend.

While it may look like you have bricks strapped to your feet, these thick-soled sneakers are surprisingly lightweight and comfortable. Plus, they're more fashion forward than your gym sneakers, meaning you can wear them to brunch with girlfriends or at the office.

Scroll down for 11 chunky sneaker styles stolen from Dad that will actually look cute on you.

