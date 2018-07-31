Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Coolest Pair of Leggings—and You Can Get the Same Pair

Chrissy Teigen (who is currently vacationing in Bali with her family) just posted a photo to Instagram showing off the coolest leggings that we all need in our lives right now. The chic navy leggings from Alo Yoga boast intricate laced side detailing, a high-rise waist, and wide waistband to keep everything in place, so you can downward dog in total comfort.

the best @aloyoga 💕 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 31, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

They're the perfect addition to our workout wardrobe, and can seamlessly transition from studio to street. We're loving these babies for early morning yoga or barre class—afterwards just throw on some ballet flats, a tee, and top off with a casual blazer and you're ready for the day. They're also the ultimate weekend attire for brunching with girlfriends or hitting the farmers market—pair with white sneakers, a tank, and denim jacket for an effortlessly cool look.

Nordstrom.com

To buy: $108; nordstrom.com

While we might not be able to jet-set across the globe to Southeast Asia at the moment (living vicariously through you, Chrissy), we can indulge in Alo Yoga's Interlace Leggings. Plus, shipping is free. Score.

We came across a few other super comfy, fashion-forward leggings we think would get Teigen's stamp of approval. We're loving Alo Yoga's Ripped Airbrush Leggings ($125; nordstrom.com), High Waist Moto Leggings ($114; nordstrom.com), and Laced High Waist Capri Leggings ($90; nordstrom.com). You can never ever have too many leggings, right?