Jennifer Garner’s adoration of comfortable sneakers is well-documented with paparazzi shots capturing her in countless brands, from super supportive Asics to trendy, sleek APL kicks. So when the actress stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a cozy teddy bear jacket and Spanx leggings embellished with stars, our attention went straight to her feet.

Garner rounded out her casual OOTD with a pair of New Balance 880v8 Running Shoes (from $120, amazon.com), a lightweight running sneaker that the A-lister previously wore in November, too. Considering Garner’s reign as the queen of comfy kicks, it’s no wonder New Balance has earned a spot in her winter footwear rotation.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Owns So Many Pairs of These Sneakers That She’s Constantly Wearing Them

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC - Getty Images

While the design itself is stylish, the responsive foam midsole is the real standout element of the sneakers. It offers enough cushioning to keep your foot stabilized for daily runs without adding unnecessary bulk and weight. Plus, the shoe has a mesh upper with plenty of airflow to prevent overheated, stinky feet, along with a durable rubber outsole with plenty of grip.

Image zoom

To buy: New Balance 880v8 Running Shoes, from $120; amazon.com

It’s clear that Garner has a pre-existing trust in the footwear brand: She sported a pair of New Balance Vazee 2090 Running Shoes in bright pink on multiple occasions in 2018 before showcasing her latest comfy New Balance sneakers in 2019. Plus, she’s in great company: Kate Middleton is a long-time fan of the brand—New Balance even reissued one of the styles worn by the royal during a charity sailing race—while Reese Witherspoon has been spotted wearing a trusty pair of plain white New Balance sneakers.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Owns So Many Pairs of These Sneakers That She’s Constantly Wearing Them

In addition to the celeb stamp of approval, multiple Amazon reviewers have called these sneaker “the best” before raving about the unbeatable comfort. A reviewer with consistent foot problems, including bunions and bone spurs, even raved about the style and confirmed these shoes are worth the investment.

If you’re hoping to upgrade your own sneaker wardrobe à la Garner, it’s clear that New Balance running shoes should be a top choice. Just be sure to get your order in ASAP—with Amazon’s free two-day shipping for Prime members, you can have them at your doorstep in time for your Monday workout.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.