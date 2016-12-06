16 Ways to Dress Like a Celeb at the Gym

Look who's designing athleisure! Many celebs like Beyoncé, Kate Hudson, and Julianne Hough have released new workout clothing lines that make it easy to hit the gym in style. Here, our top picks from Ivy Park, Fabletics, and more.
Want to channel your favorite celeb next time you hit the gym? You're in luck: More and more A-listers—from Beyoncé to Carrie Underwood—have started making workout gear that's sexy, stylish, and incredibly wearable. Take your pick of these must-haves fitness finds from brands like Ivy Park, Adidas Originals by Rita Ora, Jessica Simpson The WarmUp, and more.
To dress like Beyoncé: Check out Ivy Park
Our top picks: Show off your seriously sculpted arms in the cute Laser Logo Racerback Tank ($40; nordstrom.com). Camouflage, like Queen Bey, is always cool. Her Camo Bomber ($100; nordstrom.com) is a wardrobe staple. Add edge to any outfit with the Camo Pom Beanie ($30; topshop.com).
To dress like Carrie Underwood: Check out Calia by Carrie Underwood
Our top picks: The Duffle Bag ($70; caliastudio.com) is a sophisticated way to carry your stuff. Basic black pants, you've met your match: Essential Printed Tight Leggings ($70; caliastudio.com). Slip on these Cable Leg Warmers ($20; dickssportinggoods.com) for an extra layer of insulation.
To dress like Rita Ora: Check out Adidas Originals by Rita Ora
Our top picks: A message sweatshirt ($80; adidas.com) is a fun way to chase away chills. Trade high heels for these just-as-chic Adidas Originals Superstar Shoes ($90; adidas.com).
To dress like Julianne Hough: Check out MPG Collection by Julianne Hough
Our top picks: The Rad Vest ($118; MPG Sport) is an '80s classic made modern. Guard your girls with the Elliptical Sports Bra ($50; MPG Sport). Groove in the Taro Pants ($72; MPG Sport)...or sport them to the office!
To dress like Jessica Simpson: Check out Jessica Simpson The WarmUp
Our top picks: The Front Zip Bra ($39; macys.com) looks great and beats bounce. Sparkle while you sweat in the Mesh Insert Sequin Print Leggings ($49; macys.com). The Nalicia sneakers ($79; macys.com) easily flow from studio to street.
To dress like Kate Hudson: Check out Fabletics
Our top picks: Throw on the Tilly L/S ($50; fabletics.com) with skinny jeans and you're instantly ready for a night on the town. Why be a workout wallflower? A pair of in-your-face Salar Leggings ($50; fabletics.com) will show everyone you mean business.