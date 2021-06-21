This Wireless Bra Is the 'Next Best Thing' to Going Braless, According to Shoppers-and It's $21 for Prime Day
A good bra is hard to find. So whenever you find one that you actually look forward to putting on, it's worth buying it in multiple colors. That's how Amazon shoppers feel about Calvin Klein's Invisibles Comfort Bralette-and now, thanks to Prime Day, the comfortable wireless bra is just $21.
The pull-on seamless design is made of soft nylon and elastane, and it has skinny, adjustable straps that are supportive yet sleek. The wireless bra is pretty frills-free-but that's exactly what makes it so great, according to reviewers who consider it the ideal everyday bra. "The material is stretchy, conforming, and very comfortable for long wear and moving around during the day," wrote one. "It's basically my way of getting away with wearing a sports bra to work!"
While the bra is suitable for low-impact workouts, it offers a bit more shaping than a typical sports bra. "It gives a little lift, without making anything feel uncomfortable, and the overall shape is nice-no uniboob," one person wrote. "The straps are very soft and silky and easily forgotten one on. The material is silky and breathable. It's nice and thin so it's easy to forget you're even wearing anything, but not so thin as to be flimsy."
Others add that the bra isn't visible underneath clothes, and it has light padding that can be removed if desired. Though it's seamless, shoppers with larger busts say they find that it offers the right amount of support and lift "while still being comfortable." It's available in sizes extra small to extra large, and customers say it runs true to size, though some recommend sizing up if you want a more relaxed fit (perfect for lounging around the house).
It's even summer-approved. As one owner put it: the bra is "cool to wear in the heat and doesn't stretch out over the course of the day," while another said, "This little piece of cloth is absolute perfection!"
If you're looking for a bra that's the "next best thing" to going braless, Calvin Klein's wireless option might just be your perfect match-and thanks to the Prime Day discount, you can snag it in multiples without breaking your budget.
