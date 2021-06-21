The pull-on seamless design is made of soft nylon and elastane, and it has skinny, adjustable straps that are supportive yet sleek. The wireless bra is pretty frills-free-but that's exactly what makes it so great, according to reviewers who consider it the ideal everyday bra. "The material is stretchy, conforming, and very comfortable for long wear and moving around during the day," wrote one. "It's basically my way of getting away with wearing a sports bra to work!"