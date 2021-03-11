While the Amazon reviews are overwhelmingly positive, we asked New York-based pediatric surgeon Dr. Hillary Brenner her thoughts on the funny-looking slides. She admits it's hard to say without reviewing a formal study over a long period of time, but says these shoes might be a decent substitute for traditional massaging techniques, such as rolling your foot over a tennis ball or a frozen water bottle. She doesn't, however, recommend wearing them longer than 20 minutes at a time and she says to only wear them while indoors.