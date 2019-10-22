If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, every step can feel like a painful trek along an endless road of misplaced toys. Thankfully, there’s one common solution to reduce the painful inflammation: wearing a supportive pair of shoes.

While there’s no single shoe guaranteed to solve your heel pain, one brand that’s been consistently recommended by podiatrists to Health is Brooks. The same features that make a great running shoe (like a pair of Brooks)—including arch support, heel cushioning, and stability—are also recommended by podiatrists to prevent and minimize plantar fasciitis pain.

RELATED: Best Running Shoes with Arch Support, According to a Podiatrist

In fact, the brand’s highly-rated Brooks Ghost 11 Sneaker ($100, was $130; zappos.com) is so well-made that not only is it a beloved shoe of runners, but a favorite of plantar fasciitis sufferers as well. The carefully constructed shoe manages to hit the perfect sweet spot between a shoe that’s stable but still lightweight, and not too soft yet not too firm.

Despite the super light construction, the shoe offers plenty of cushioning, including both internal cushioning along the midsole and external cushioning in the heel. There’s also crucial arch support, which New York-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, DPM, previously told Health really just equates to shock absorption. While arch support is an important feature to look for in any sneaker, it’s especially useful for anyone with flat feet, and it can help prevent common runner issues like plantar fasciitis.

In addition to arch support, the Brooks Ghost 11 has segmented crash pads along the outsole, which soften your landing and help redirect the energy for smoother transitions between the heel and toe of your foot. There’s also a super breathable mesh upper that allows plenty of airflow to keep your feet comfortable. Plus, the foam insole is removable, so you can even opt to swap it with your favorite custom orthotics.

Of course, the customization on this savvy sneaker doesn’t end there. You can choose between seven different colorways that range from vibration color combinations to more subtle shades for everyday wear. What’s more, the shoe comes in a narrow, standard, and wide width options, ensuring you never have to cram your foot into a poorly fitting shoe.

Image zoom Zappos.com

To buy: Brooks Ghost 11 Sneaker, $100 (was $130); zappos.com

All things considered, it’s no surprise that multiple five-star reviewers called the Ghost 11 “the best shoes for plantar fasciitis.” One shopper even called these their favorite shoes and claimed they purchased *four* pairs during a sale (in case they didn’t like the next generation model as much).

RELATED: The 7 Most Comfortable Shoes Ever, According to Super-Picky Health Editors

While there are almost 900 positive reviews for this shoe on Zappos, one happy wearer summed it up best: “I searched high and low for a comfortable sneaker with lots of cushion and heel support—these fit the bill! These sneakers really fit perfectly, hug my heel and have a nice soft foot bed for cushion support. I used to be prone to plantar fasciitis but since wearing these sneakers I have had no trouble or flare ups. I am on my third pair! Love these sneakers—great for walking and running!”

Best of all, the Brooks Ghost 11 are currently $30 off on Zappos. That means you can score a pair of Brooks’ beloved sneakers for only $100—just in time for walks through the fall foliage. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this sale will last. So be sure to add a pair—or four—to your cart ASAP!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter