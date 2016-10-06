5 Sneakers You Can Buy to Support Breast Cancer Research This Month

ASICS has once again teamed up with Christina Applegate’s Right Action for Women as part of their Accelerate Hope Campaign. The FuzeX PR comes in an adorable pink rose-print pattern, or if you just want to spice up your run with a pop of pink, there is a black version with a pink sole.

From August 1 to November 30, 2016, ASICS will donate $10 per pair purchased with a guaranteed minimum donation of $100,000, up to $150,000.