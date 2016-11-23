This Bralette Is Super Comfy and Helps Empower Young Women

In case you need a reminder, females are absolutely amazing. And to help keep that indisputable fact front of mind, the lingerie company Lively has joined forces with the nonprofit I Am That Girl to launch this limited-edition bralette.

The partnership grew from a shared mission to empower women to embrace exactly who they are. It was a natural fit: Lively promotes body positivity through its brand of athleisure-inspired bras and underwear. And I Am That Girl provides a safe space—through local chapters and online—for young women, ages 14 to 22, to connect, express themselves, learn leadership skills, and more.

The collaborative project began with members of the I Am That Girl community submitting mood boards and design inspiration for a bra that would represent both the strength and vulnerability of girls today. The result is the unique (and appropriately named) Wild Hearts print on Lively's popular, comfy mesh trim bralette.

A helpful little self-love mantra is hidden on the inside of the band: "You are beautyFULL."

But the best part? Proceeds from the I Am That Girl bralette ($35, wearlively.com) will be donated to the nonprofit, and its ongoing efforts to “raise the standards for how girls treat themselves, each other, and the world.”