A Woman Shared a Tweet About Her Horrifying Bra Shopping Experience and the Internet Is Losing It

Bra shopping is frustrating enough. Finding one that fits, feels comfortable, and makes your boobs look good is a major cause of dressing room drama. But this bra buyer had perhaps the worst experience we've ever heard.

Natalie Brayshaw, a 20-year-old from the U.K., was shopping at a Primark when she came across what she thought was the ideal bra. Too bad it didn't turn out that way, as she explained in her horror story in a now-viral tweet.

tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes "this isn't ours, it's a swap" so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON — natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018

“Tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes ‘this isn’t ours, it’s a swap’ so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON,” Brayshaw wrote.

RELATED: 9 Bra Myths You've Probably Believed Your Entire Life

More than 170,000 people liked her tweet, and many responded with similar experiences, comforting words, and a crying-laughing emoji. “When a woman finds that one great bra she buys 10 of them,” one commenter said. “I think I would’ve cried on so many levels had this been me.”

Absolutely right – when a woman finds that one great bra she buys 10 of them. I think I would’ve cried on so many levels had this been me 😢👙 — Mortified American (@ferociousfuz) February 2, 2018

“I caught a woman doing this at Walmart when I worked the fitting room!!” another shared.

I caught a woman doing this at Walmart when I worked the fitting room!! Like, girl I can see your deodorant stains on it😫😖 — Bailey 😋🌀 (@baileymkbeads) February 1, 2018

And others could only express their feelings via GIF.

Many commenters were hoping for some closure, asking Brayshaw what happened next—if she ultimately took home her perfect but pre-owned bra. Considering that she wrote how “horrified” she was by the undergarment, we’re guessing it ended up in the nearest Primark trash bin.