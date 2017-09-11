8 Sporty and Stylish Bomber Jackets

Keep your gym outfit lightweight even on rainy days with this water-repelling number. Performance mesh details add extra breathability, while the ribbed collar and wrist cuffs give this jacket its on-trend bomber look.
This longline number makes finding a versatile fall jacket a breeze. The structured polyester and cotton piece can be worn to work or over your gym attire, and the heather gray hue goes with virtually every item in your closet. Bonus: front-zip pockets offer added utility.
Athleta is known for fashion-forward fitness apparel, and this semi-fitted olive green bomber is no exception. Whether you throw it over jeans and a tee for a casual weekend look or rock it on your way to spin class, you'll look (and feel) like a million bucks.
If you're just dipping your toes in the bomber trend, try this sweatshirt-meets-bomber combo. Stripe details, snap-front buttons, and a ribbed hem offer the look of a bomber in a cozy sweatshirt feel. Plus, at only $20, this simple piece won't break the bank.