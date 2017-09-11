8 Sporty and Stylish Bomber Jackets

Give your gym ensemble an upgrade with these light, on-trend bomber jackets that are perfect for cooler temps.

Julia Naftulin
September 11, 2017
1 of 8 Under Armour

UA Mixed Media Woven Bomber

To buy: $130, underarmour.com

Keep your gym outfit lightweight even on rainy days with this water-repelling number. Performance mesh details add extra breathability, while the ribbed collar and wrist cuffs give this jacket its on-trend bomber look.

2 of 8 Nordstrom.com

Reebok Coach French Terry Jacket

To buy: $70, nordstrom.com

Go vintage with this red, white, and navy jacket. The super-comfy sweatshirt material is perfect for cozying up on chilly fall evenings or throwing on as you head to barre class.

3 of 8 Nordstrom.com

Zella Fly Away Jacket

To buy: $149, nordstrom.com

This longline number makes finding a versatile fall jacket a breeze. The structured polyester and cotton piece can be worn to work or over your gym attire, and the heather gray hue goes with virtually every item in your closet. Bonus: front-zip pockets offer added utility.

4 of 8 Bandier

The Upside Wildflowers Bomber

To buy: $160, bandier.com

Fall colors not your thing? Throw on this floral-print bomber instead. Not only will it brighten up a basic look, but it also provides warmth with its padded lining.

5 of 8 Bloomingdales.com

Alo Yoga Myth Jacket

To buy: $164, bloomingdales.com

Combine this cropped jacket with your go-to pair of leggings for an instantly stylish yoga outfit. The textured pattern, camel color, and quilting will make this bomber a go-to staple.

6 of 8 Athleta

Athleta Side Zip Bomber

To buy: $76, athleta.com

Athleta is known for fashion-forward fitness apparel, and this semi-fitted olive green bomber is no exception. Whether you throw it over jeans and a tee for a casual weekend look or rock it on your way to spin class, you'll look (and feel) like a million bucks.

7 of 8 Bloomingdales.com

adidas Originals Track Jacket

To buy: $70, bloomingdales.com

A black jacket with white stripes is as classic as it gets. Wear this ultra-sporty take on the classic bomber on all of your fitness adventures, from hiking to running.

8 of 8 Forever21

French Terry Bomber Jacket

To buy: $20, forever21.com

If you're just dipping your toes in the bomber trend, try this sweatshirt-meets-bomber combo. Stripe details, snap-front buttons, and a ribbed hem offer the look of a bomber in a cozy sweatshirt feel. Plus, at only $20, this simple piece won't break the bank.

